SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution has joined Women In Trucking as a corporate member, partnering together to empower women as they develop careers in the trucking industry.

Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the employment and success of female drivers that now comprise over 13% of the over-the-road (OTR) gender-diverse workforce.

“We are excited to be corporate members of Women in Trucking as their mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and help minimize obstacles faced by women working in our industries directly aligns with our company culture, passion, and purpose.” said SRS recruiter Ali Donnelly. “Female drivers are a huge, untapped talent pool, and we encourage women in the industry to join our Transportation University and start their career with SRS Distribution.”

Founded in 2007, the Women in Trucking Association is a resource for more than 5,500 corporate and individual members located in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as Japan, Australia, Sweden, South Africa and New Zealand.