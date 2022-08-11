NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, which represents the $7.4 trillion wholesale-distribution industry, has hired industry expert Bart Tessel as chief innovation officer.

Tessel, who started on Aug. 1, is a 25-year wholesale distribution expert, global executive leader and innovator. Tessel will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programming and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence.

“Bart’s talent and experience cannot be overstated,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “We are thrilled to welcome Bart to our growing team and look forward to learning from his experience, insight, and foresight. We will look to Bart to help lead our members and our industry to the next frontier in wholesale distribution."

“I am thrilled to build on the rich NAW legacy by extending its impressive membership programs, and leading the Institute for Distribution Excellence,” Tessel said. “I look forward to working with all of our dynamic members and the remarkable NAW team to build upon NAW’s tradition of customer service, and help members grow and innovate their operations."

Tessel most recently served as head of corporate development and M&A at ABB Optical Group, the nation’s largest distributor in the vision care industry with over $1.5 billion in revenue. Over the years, he held various positions at ABB, including director of supply chain, profitability management, and vice president of business development. Tessel also worked at DHL in Europe, followed by global development roles developing innovative supply chain solutions for Fortune 100 customers around the globe, establishing DHL Supply Chain in the U.S., and rolling out the Lean Six Sigma continuous improvement practice at DHL Global Forwarding.

“As the world of commerce rapidly transforms, I look forward to helping NAW facilitate the exchange of ideas amongst fast-moving, forward-thinking creative talent from all corners of the distribution industry and beyond.” said Tessel.