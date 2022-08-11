NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Aug 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, which represents the $7.4 trillion wholesale-distribution industry, has hired industry expert Bart Tessel as chief innovation officer.

Tessel, who started on Aug. 1, is a 25-year wholesale distribution expert, global executive leader and innovator. Tessel will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programming and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence. 

“Bart’s talent and experience cannot be overstated,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “We are thrilled to welcome Bart to our growing team and look forward to learning from his experience, insight, and foresight. We will look to Bart to help lead our members and our industry to the next frontier in wholesale distribution."

“I am thrilled to build on the rich NAW legacy by extending its impressive membership programs, and leading the Institute for Distribution Excellence,” Tessel said. “I look forward to working with all of our dynamic members and the remarkable NAW team to build upon NAW’s tradition of customer service, and help members grow and innovate their operations."

Tessel most recently served as head of corporate development and M&A at ABB Optical Group, the nation’s largest distributor in the vision care industry with over $1.5 billion in revenue. Over the years, he held various positions at ABB, including director of supply chain, profitability management, and vice president of business development. Tessel also worked at DHL in Europe, followed by global development roles developing innovative supply chain solutions for Fortune 100 customers around the globe, establishing DHL Supply Chain in the U.S., and rolling out the Lean Six Sigma continuous improvement practice at DHL Global Forwarding.

“As the world of commerce rapidly transforms, I look forward to helping NAW facilitate the exchange of ideas amongst fast-moving, forward-thinking creative talent from all corners of the distribution industry and beyond.” said Tessel.

Latest in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
August 8, 2022
M Usdl8b U
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
August 2, 2022
2022 Safety Network Press Release
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
July 28, 2022
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
M Usdl8b U
Associations
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 38 59 Pm
Associations
AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year
2022 Safety Network Press Release
Associations
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
More in Associations
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
MEM is a top Kansas distributor of drives, bearings and other components.
August 8, 2022
M Usdl8b U
Associations
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
This year’s event saw record-breaking in-person attendance.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 38 59 Pm
Associations
AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year
Total member sales were 56% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
August 1, 2022
2022 Safety Network Press Release
Associations
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
The division welcomed seven new members.
July 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 1 45 59 Pm
Associations
Curbell Executive Named VP of IAPD
Numerous Curbell officials are involved with the trade group.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 04 04 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Business Solutions Directory
A dedicated resource for solutions in buying groups, marketing, software and more.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 41 01 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2022 Industry Summit
More than 500 power transmission and motion control delegates are expected to attend.
July 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 53 54 Pm
Associations
Industrial Supply Association Announces New Board
Martin Supply Co. President David Ruggles will serve as chairman.
July 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 47 41 Pm
Associations
MSC Division President Elected to Head NFDA
Nick Ruetz is the president of fastener distributor All Integrated Solutions.
June 29, 2022
Isdc Awards Press Release
Associations
AD Canada Recognizes Members, Suppliers
Walter Surface Technologies and PIP Canada were honored with the 2021 Supplier of the Year award.
June 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 24 At 4 00 12 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Convention to Host Student Competition
Students will be tasked with turning around a fictitious supply chain manufacturer.
June 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 13 42 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces Convention Workshop Speakers
The trade show will offer six business-focused workshops featuring top-tier presenters.
June 22, 2022
I Stock 1278549745
Associations
How Buying Groups Provide Value to Their Members
Negotiating power is increasingly important in an era of major supply chain disruption.
June 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 2 19 00 Pm
Associations
Vallen Distribution Joins AD
Vallen will be a member in six AD divisions across three countries.
June 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 15 53 Pm
Associations
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 16 Companies
The new members include suppliers, manufacturers and technical consultants.
June 8, 2022