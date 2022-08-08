Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomed a new member company on Monday.

MEM Industrial LLC of Wichita, Kansas, began in 2003 as a rebuild shop for electric motors, gearboxes and pumps. In 2015, the company opened a parts side: Midwest Industrial Supplies. Following the 2019 merger of the two ventures, MEM Industrial LLC was formed.

Today, MEM is the largest U.S. motor stocking distributor in the state of Kansas. MEM is a distributor of variable speed drives, bearings, belts & chains, conveyors & material handling components, shaft couplings & u-joints, gearings, motors, industrial specialty chemicals, linear motion components, pumps and accessories.

“We felt joining PTDA was a must to let people know we’re part of the best out there, and it never hurts to network,” said General Manager Scott Arnold.