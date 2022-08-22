Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance

Optimas Solutions
Aug 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 26 04 Pm

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and supply chain solutions provider, announced Monday that it joined the AWESOME A-List Alliance as an Accelerator sponsor.

Founded in 2013, AWESOME was created to advance and transform the future of supply chain leadership by bringing together senior women leaders in the supply chain industry for connecting, learning, collaboration, recognition and inspiration.

The AWESOME Accelerator Sponsorship provides meaningful ways to advance women’s leadership. With more than 1,500 members in supply chain roles, across a broad spectrum of organizations, AWESOME’s reach extends to leaders throughout the supply chain, the business community and beyond. 

“We are very pleased to be an Accelerator Sponsor with AWESOME,” said Heather Skiba, vice president of operations at Optimas. “It is important for senior women executives in the supply chain industry to support future innovators. The fact that we have senior executives here who are members, and embody and embrace the qualities of AWESOME, compelled us to be more supportive of the AWESOME movement. We are eager to take part in the educational and mentorship opportunities that AWESOME provides.”

Key women executives at Optimas who members of are AWESOME include Skiba, Gaby Gallegos, vice president of quality, and Kelly Billings, senior director of the program management office.

“Heather, Gaby and Kelly are true champions of AWESOME’s mission to advance women leaders and transform the future of supply chain leadership,” said Daniel Harms, Americas president of Optimas. “We have seen the benefits of their ideas and innovation throughout our organization as these great champions mentor and cultivate other professionals in our company.”

“We are proud to partner with a sponsor like Optimas, who has earned a reputation for excellence in the supply chain industry,” said Michelle Dilley, CEO of AWESOME. “Optimas has demonstrated their commitment to AWESOME’s mission of advancing and transforming the future of supply chain by placing AWESOME women leaders in strategic roles within their organization. We are delighted to have Optimas as one of our newest Accelerator sponsors, and look forward to deepening our relationship in the future.”

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1320745755
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
August 11, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
August 8, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1320745755
Associations
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
He will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programs and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence.
August 11, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
MEM is a top Kansas distributor of drives, bearings and other components.
August 8, 2022
M Usdl8b U
Associations
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
This year’s event saw record-breaking in-person attendance.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 38 59 Pm
Associations
AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year
Total member sales were 56% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
August 1, 2022
2022 Safety Network Press Release
Associations
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
The division welcomed seven new members.
July 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 1 45 59 Pm
Associations
Curbell Executive Named VP of IAPD
Numerous Curbell officials are involved with the trade group.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 04 04 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Business Solutions Directory
A dedicated resource for solutions in buying groups, marketing, software and more.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 41 01 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2022 Industry Summit
More than 500 power transmission and motion control delegates are expected to attend.
July 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 53 54 Pm
Associations
Industrial Supply Association Announces New Board
Martin Supply Co. President David Ruggles will serve as chairman.
July 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 47 41 Pm
Associations
MSC Division President Elected to Head NFDA
Nick Ruetz is the president of fastener distributor All Integrated Solutions.
June 29, 2022
Isdc Awards Press Release
Associations
AD Canada Recognizes Members, Suppliers
Walter Surface Technologies and PIP Canada were honored with the 2021 Supplier of the Year award.
June 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 24 At 4 00 12 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Convention to Host Student Competition
Students will be tasked with turning around a fictitious supply chain manufacturer.
June 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 13 42 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces Convention Workshop Speakers
The trade show will offer six business-focused workshops featuring top-tier presenters.
June 22, 2022
I Stock 1278549745
Associations
How Buying Groups Provide Value to Their Members
Negotiating power is increasingly important in an era of major supply chain disruption.
June 22, 2022