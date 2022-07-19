ISA Launches Business Solutions Directory

A dedicated resource for solutions in buying groups, marketing, software and more.

Jul 19th, 2022
ISA
The industrial supply channel is changing at a faster pace than ever before, but you don’t need to navigate these changes alone — you need a reliable team that is familiar with your company’s unique goals and the industry specific challenges you face.

Instead of going to Google for generic help, lean on ISA’s new (and growing) Business Solutions Directory and know you’re in capable hands.

“ISA’s Business Solutions Directory was created so companies within our channel have a trusted place to go when looking for service providers that know our industry," said ISA President Brendan Breen. "The directory includes a curated list of quality vendors who are ISA members that have experience working with the industrial supply industry providing specialized services, products and technology that support companies within the channel."

Housed on the ISA website, the directory is a dedicated resource to go when looking for business solutions in categories like buying groups, data analytics, ERP systems, marketing services, sales support software and more.

“ISA is thrilled to add value to our members – and the industry at large – with this new addition," said Director of Strategic Initiatives Joby Strobo. "The Business Solutions Directory makes it simple for users to find the solutions they need to help their companies stay current, tackle challenges, and evolve in the ever-changing world of the industrial supply channel."

Check out ISA’s Business Solutions Directory and get connected with trusted solution providers at www.isapartners.org/business-solutions.

