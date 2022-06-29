AD Industrial & Safety-Canada Recognizes Members, Suppliers

VANCOUVER — The AD Industrial & Safety-Canada division announced a series of awards at its recent meeting honoring members and suppliers that have displayed outstanding efforts throughout 2021 that led to market share growth.

The 2021 Giving Back award was given to Watson Gloves for continuing to lead by example by displaying a strong sense of integrity, making the success and health of their community a top priority within the company.

Members Levitt-Safety, Source Atlantic and Tenaquip were each recognized with the 2021 AD Best Workplace recognitions for being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2021.

The 2021 AD Canada Warehouse Supporter of the Year honored CONFIAN, Northern Metalic GP, SB Simpson and Source Atlantic for continually showing support for AD Canada warehouse suppliers in a myriad of different ways — including through volume growth, overall commitment, breadth of lines and high levels of engagement.

The 2021 AD Canada Warehouse Supplier of the Year recognized suppliers DuPont (Tier 1) and Weiler Abrasives (Tier 2) for their keen dedication to persistently adding value, sharing information transparently, aligning with change and delivering results.

Walter Surface Technologies (Tier 1) and PIP Canada (Tier 2) were each honored with the 2021 AD Supplier of the Year award for their remarkable efforts in supporting AD’s member base. These suppliers are dedicated to attending all AD divisional meetings, regularly participate in the AD Supplier Webinar series, offer exclusive promotions to AD members, provide in-house training, and have displayed a strong allegiance to AD’s member community by allocating a plethora of stock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coveted 2021 Member of the Year award was awarded to Tenaquip (Tier 1) and Intercity Industrial Supply (Tier 2) for the organizations’ steadfast commitment to the AD community, including through AD meeting participation, supplier webinar attendance and engagement, committee participation, and remittance volume growth.

The AD Industrial & Safety – Canada team looks forward to celebrating the division’s best and brightest of 2022 during the next summit, scheduled for June 19-22, 2023 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.