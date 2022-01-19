NAW Voices Support of Anti-Trust Legislation, Addressing "Amazon's Abuses"

Read NAW's letter to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary ahead of their markup of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

Jan 19th, 2022
NAW
Naw Survey Distributor Majority Supports Legal Challenge To Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON — On Jan. 18, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) issued a letter to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary ahead of their Thursday mark-up of S. 2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. NAW has long supported anti-trust legislation that will hold monopolies like Amazon accountable.

Read the full letter below.

TO THE MEMBERS OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON THE JUDICIARY:


On behalf of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), I write to strongly urge you to support S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. This bi-partisan bill addresses Amazon’s pervasive abuse and control in the e-commerce market. It is imperative that the Judiciary Committee move expeditiously to enact meaningful remedies addressing Amazon’s abuses, its conflicts of interest and poor service to third-party sellers. Otherwise, competition and innovation will continue to be suppressed to the detriment of consumers and small- and medium-sized businesses. S.2992 demonstrates there is momentum on both sides of the aisle in Congress to address the abusive and anticompetitive tactics of monopolistic corporations like Amazon.


NAW is the “national voice of wholesale distribution,” an association comprised of employers of all sizes, and national, regional, state and local line-of-trade associations spanning the $6 trillion wholesale distribution industry that employs more than 5.7 million workers in the United States. Approximately 35,000 enterprises, providing Business to Business (B2B) products and services in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, are affiliated with NAW.


Amazon’s exploitative conduct in B2B commerce mirrors the playbook it has executed in the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) marketplace. Unchecked, Amazon’s dominance threatens to cripple the highly competitive B2B system in the United States. Wholesaler-distributors – most of them small and medium-size businesses – will quite literally be driven out of existence, leaving customers with fewer alternatives and higher prices.


Amazon drives customers away from independent third-party sellers to Amazon Business through a series of anticompetitive practices. Our members’ concerns about Amazon include:

  • Collecting massive amounts of competitively sensitive data from third-party sellers, including product information and transaction data around prices, terms and customer identities. Amazon uses this competitive intel to launch its own competing private label products to undercut NAW members.
  • Abusing its dominant position and access to competitive data to steer customers through promotion, advertising, or other preferential treatment to Amazon Business’ own private-label products over the products offered by third-party sellers.
  • Manipulating its search algorithms to steer customers towards Amazon Business’ own products and products that earn Amazon higher profits.

Amazon’s conduct harms third-party sellers and the American consumer. Current laws fail in protecting competitive markets from Amazon’s exclusionary and unfair practices in the B2C industry. With Amazon now executing its anticompetitive playbook in the B2B industry, it is vital that the Judiciary Committee restore competition in both B2B and B2C e-commerce markets with effective remedies and meaningful limits on Amazon’s conduct. Small businesses that depend upon Amazon for access to their markets, including many of our members, fear retribution by Amazon if they speak up. They are relying upon the Committee to curb Amazon’s e-commerce monopoly.


Sincerely,


Blake Adami
Vice President-Government Relations    


More in Associations
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager
Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.
Jan 5th, 2022
1641330791199
Industrial Supply Assocation Promotes Breen to President
Having served as ISA's executive vice president since the departure of former president Ed Gerber, Brendan Breen takes the helm of the association effective immediately.
Jan 4th, 2022
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Breaks its All-time Annual Sales Record
The group surpassed its previous mark set in 2019 on the second business day of December.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Swegadrh
NAW Lauds Congress' Provision Addressing Federal Procurement for US Businesses in NDAA
The group says the newly-passed National Defense Authorization Act levels the playing field in the government's pilot e-commerce program.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Ibc Mahar Logos
Mahar Tool Supply Joins IBC
Cutting tool and MRO products distributor MAHAR has been just outside of ID's Big 50 List in recent years.
Dec 20th, 2021
L-R, top to bottom): Network founder Caroline Ebeid kicked off the encore AD Canada Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Co-Founder at Women in HVACR Canada), Renee Lytle (CFO at E.B. Horsman & Son), Carol McGlogan (President & CEO at Electro-Federation Canada), Meena Bajwa (Country Senior Director - Marketing at Schneider Electric), Kaity Harper (AD Associate at AD Canada), Eric Tordjman (Co-Owner at Mercury Lighting), Diana Di Carlo (Sales & Operations Manager at Desco Plumbing & Heating Supply), Haly Baran (Marketing Coordinator at AD Canada), and Rob Dewar (President at AD Canada).
AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network Reaches New Heights
The initiative held an encore kickoff session during AD's recent virtual Industrial & Safety summit. Here's a recap.
Dec 17th, 2021
Evergreenasdf jpg
Tools & Fasteners Distributor CFC Supply Joins Evergreen Marketing Group
The Utah-based company provides tools, fasteners safety products and accessories to contractors in the western US.
Dec 15th, 2021
Bsa22 Savedate
BSA's 2022 Convention to Begin April 30 in Southern California
Get all the need-to-know details on the Bearing Specialists Association's annual event here.
Dec 14th, 2021
Wety
Recapping BSA's 2021 Convention
The in-person event brought together over 150 top bearing industry leaders representing distributors and manufacturers.
Dec 10th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
L-R, top to bottom: Caroline Ebeid and Rob Dewar of AD Canada kicked off the Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Marie-Claude Desrochers (Equipements Industriels Joliette), Cara Backman (Franklin Empire), Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Vista), Carol McGlogan (Electro-Federation Canada), Suzanne Jackson (3M), Kelly Robertson (Safety Express), Mary-Anne Damerchie (Synergy Mortgage Group), Zoey Taylor (Riverside Millwork Group), Caitlin Cocchi (AD) and Haly Baran (AD Canada).
AD Canada Launches Women in Industry Network
The initiative aims at fostering the empowerment and development of women in underrepresented industries within AD Canada’s divisions.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Ad Logo E
Recapping AD's Industrial & Safety-Canada Division Supplier Summit
Over Nov. 15-19, the division's second 2021 Supplier Summit virtually reunited over 700 participants from member and supplier organizations.
Nov 29th, 2021