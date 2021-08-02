AD First Half Member Sales Up 30% From 2020

WAYNE, PA — AD is reporting member sales in the first six months of 2021 were $28.1 billion, an increase of 30 percent year-over-year across its 13 divisions and three countries. Same-store sales were up 17 percent. Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 34% percent .Net distributions to its members were up 37 percent.

“The exceptionally strong results we’re experiencing in the first half of 2021 are setting the stage for a record-breaking year,” AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said. “When we see growth in member purchases from AD suppliers outpacing total sales, it serves as a powerful indicator that our community of members and supplier partners finds great value from preferentially supporting each other.”

Now in its 40th year, AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. The group's 850-plus independent member-owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.