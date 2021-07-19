IWDC Sets New June Sales Record

Indianapolis, IN – July 8, 2021 – Coming off a highly successful Sales & Purchasing Convention, IWDC sets an all-time June monthly record with $26.6 million in Member’s spend. “Our prior June record was $22.6 million so we are excited to raise the bar again,” stated Frank Kasnick, President & CEO. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding & gas industry, and reflects the strong support from our Vendor partners.” “We are thrilled to announce that our staff, Member Owners and Vendor partners accomplished our goal to raise $21,000 for Feeding America during our June 22-24, 2021 Sales & Purchasing annual convention”, reported Keith Werkley, IWDC Director of Sales & Vendor Management. “We would like to thank our Members, Vendors and employees for their generous donations to this worthy cause.” commented Vic Wilson, Director of Marketing & Gas Programs. “Over our three-day meeting we raised enough funds to provide 230,000 meals. Our fund raising remains open for another six months, so we look forward to adding to this achievement.” The IWDC is a cooperative, formed in 1994, which leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor Members across North America. IWDC Member companies collectively represent over $2.9B in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases as well as related equipment, welding hardgoods, and consumables. End-use customers served by IWDC Members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local Member distributor who has access to national-scale purchasing and marketing programs. You can learn more about IWDC at www.iwdc.coop. Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. You can learn more about Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org.