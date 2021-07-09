Coxreels Joins IBC

Coxreels makes and sells hose, cord and cable reels in 22 major channels of distribution.

Jul 9th, 2021
IBC
Ibc Coxreels Logos

IBC announced July 8 that reel supplier Coxreels, Inc. has joined the IBC industrial buying group. Coxreels, Inc. manufactures and sells heavy duty, professional-grade hose, cord, and cable reels in 22 major channels of distribution including, industrial MRO, power transmission, construction, automotive, aviation, and food & chemical, among others. Headquartered in Tempe, AZ, Coxreels’ products are manufactured in the U.S. making extensive use of in-house design, CNC machinery with robotic welding and robotic spin cell operations, and modern automation systems allowing for the development and building of state-of-the-art reeling platform solutions that meet the most demanding requirements in the industry.

“The addition of Coxreels, strengthens IBC’s portfolio of best in class supplier partners that offer solutions to a wide range of end user needs, priorities and challenges. This is a win for Coxreels, IBC members and our end user customers,” said Mark R. Higgins, Director Supplier Relations & Recruitment. “We look forward to this partnership which fills an important product category for IBC distributor members.”

“We take pride in delivering unparalleled support to all that entrust partnering with Coxreels,” added Fred Coppola, National Channel Sales Manager. “We look forward to bringing this dedication to all aligned IBC members.”

Industrial end users served by the IBC network of independent distributors represent the automotive, aerospace, oil/gas/energy, power generation, food & beverage, medical, general manufacturing, agriculture & heavy equipment, fabrication, and paper & chemical processing industries, among others. In the U.S., it is estimated that independent distributors account for nearly two-thirds of all industrial supply chain sales.

For more information about Coxreels, Inc., contact Fred Coppola, National Channel Sales Manager, via email at fcoppola@coxreels.com or visit www.coxreels.com.

For more information about IBC, contact Mark R. Higgins, Director Supplier Relations & Recruitment, via email at mhiggins@industrialbuyers.com or visit www.industrialbuyers.com.

IBC is an industrial buying group and provider of MROP supply chain solutions from IBC’s market leading suppliers and brand names. IBC's members are independent distributors with locations in the U.S. plus parts of Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ensuring independent distributors' perpetual value to the industrial supply chain is the core of our mission. IBC also negotiates and manages national procurement contracts with end-user manufacturers.

