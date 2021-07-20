IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner

IBC is pleased to announce a partnership with Epicor Software Corporation, a provider of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions. In partnering with IBC, Epicor makes available to IBC’s independent distributor members Epicor-authored software to upgrade legacy Epicor software or for competitive ERP migrations. IBC members also have access to several modular solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, business intelligence, reporting & analytics, customer relationship management, logistics and supply chain, and inventory management, among others. Epicor has strong incumbency with IBC members with many relying on Prophet 21 and Eclipse for end-to-end distribution management.

“We are pleased to form this exclusive partnership with IBC,” said Todd Daubenberger, Senior Director Sales and Strategic Alliances, Epicor Software. “Many of the IBC members are already our customers, and through the knowledge of distribution and distributor technology needs that both IBC and Epicor have cultivated we believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial. Our partnership will enable both our organizations to deliver our industry-leading solutions and provide unparalleled service and support to the IBC member distributors.”

“Epicor has strong incumbency with industrial distributors and with IBC members,” added Scott Bebenek, Vice President Industrial Buying Group, IBC. “Prophet 21 and Eclipse are the mainstay products supported for distribution by Epicor. The addition of Epicor to IBC is a solid win for members.”

For more information about Epicor Software Corporation, please contact Todd Daubenberger, Senior Director Sales and Strategic Alliances, via email at todd.daubenberger@epicor.com or visit www.epicor.com.

For more information about IBC, please contact Ron Nuñez, President and COO, via email at rnunez@industrialbuyers.com or visit www.industrialbuyers.com.