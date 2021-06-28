Evergreen Marketing Elects New Board, Supplier Advisory Council

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — On Monday, Evergreen Marketing Group announced its new board of directors and Supplier Advisory Council, effective July 1.

The group’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors includes:

Chairman Joe Wesel II, Executive Vice President, American Producers Supply (Marietta, OH)

President Terry Earle, Southwest Regional Manager, Colony Hardware dba Fort Worth Bolt & Tool, (Ft. Worth, TX)

Vice President Pete Molloy, CEO, Jobsite Supply, (Indianapolis, IN)

Secretary Steve Kuhlman, Vice President/Co-owner, Acme Tools, (Grand Forks, ND)

Treasurer Jonathan Miller, Principal, Whitehead Hardware Co., div. of Miller Hardware, (Valdosta, GA)

Director Shannon Worthington, President, Dixie Construction Products, (Atlanta, GA)

Director Mike Mantis, CEO, Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply, (Las Vegas, NV)

Evergreen’s 2021-2022 Supplier Advisory Council includes:

Don Freeman, Senior Vice President, Werner Co. (Chairman)

Jason Dively, Vice President of Sales, Lift-All Company

Tim Donohue, National Sales Director, Reed Manufacturing

Sheila Eads, CEO, ERB Industries

Joel Piatt, Director of Sales, Unistrut International

George Wall, Vice President of Sales, Eagle Industries

Brandon Moss, Executive Vice President, Southwire Tools & Equipment

Maria Ford, President of North America Industrial/Commercial Sales & Marketing, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Jamie Christian, Executive Vice President, Milwaukee Tools

Frank Devine, Quality Line Sales (Manufacturer Rep Liaison)

Jack Daniels, Rolston Hogstrom (Manufacturer Rep Liaison)

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 325 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of over $2.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the art 11,000-square-foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

For more information, contact Chase Vandiver at 1-800-859-8733.