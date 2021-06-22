Previewing PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit: Oct. 20-23 in Atlanta

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) will convene for the PTDA 2021 Industry Summit in Atlanta, GA over Oct. 20-23. With 550 delegates in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry expected to attend, representing over 200 PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies, the Industry Summit — themed “Connect” — will offer cross-channel networking, shared learning and collaborative experiences. Connect will be the first and largest in-person gathering of PT/MC delegates since 2019.

“I am so thrilled to be able to attend the PTDA Industry Summit in person this year,” says PTDA President, Brian Davis, co-CEO, B & D Industrial. “After 18 months of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clearer than ever that building industry relationships and gaining insight into the trends peers are experiencing are of far greater value than the price of admission to the Industry Summit. On top of that, the fact that my home city of Atlanta is hosting PTDA this year makes the opportunity to come together even more exciting!”

The signature event of the PTDA Industry Summit is the Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange (MD-IDEX), a time- and cost-effective forum bringing together distributor and manufacturer executives for high-level discussions on market strategies and issues. Distributor and manufacturer members alike laud MD-IDEX as one of the best face-to-face cross-channel business programs with a measurable ROI for participants. New for 2021, private, reserved meeting space will allow channel partners to engage small group discussion to net richer conversations.

Well-respected industry thought leaders will offer keynote presentations, beginning with Simon Anderson. An applied foresight speaker and consultant, Anderson will present his proprietary “3A Thinking” approach to recognizing and understanding significant emerging trends and technologies. Anderson has delivered his compelling message with thousands of senior executives and other leaders in industries throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Businesses that adopt digital distribution channels into their customer sales and engagement strategy set the stage for future growth and success. Jason Capshaw, director of Demand Generation at strategy firm Dorn Group will share his experience building customer-focused websites and e-commerce platforms for leading distributors. Distribution leaders will share their digital journeys — what works, and what doesn't — as part of this panel discussion.

As the struggle to hire top employees remains a challenge for employers in the PT/MC industry, recruiter John Salvadore will lead a panel discussion presented by PT WORK Force an initiative of the PTDA Foundation. Salvadore will highlight strategies to attract and retain employees who help strengthen sales channels, as well as those who play a vital role working behind the scenes, including warehouse associates, customer service and inventory control personnel.

Dr. Alan Beaulieu is a favorite of Industry Summit attendees. Founder and President of ITR Economics, he will address how to navigate the post-COVID-19 economy and suggest what companies should do to prepare and head off challenges and embrace and opportunities that await the PT/MC marketplace. One of the country’s most sought-after economists, Beaulieu has earned the respect and appreciation of key business leaders among global industry trade organizations.

Additional networking opportunities abound at the PTDA 2021 Industry Summit. From gatherings of the PTDA Women in the Industry (WITI) and Next Gen groups, to receptions and networking lunches, to a sports-themed Closing Event hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame, participants will reap content and connections.

For more information, visit ptda.org/IndustrySummit. Those registering before Aug. 27 will receive a $100 discount.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.