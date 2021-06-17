IBC Partners With B2B Platform Provider Brandmovers to Create Distributor Loyalty Points Program

EAST GRANBY, CT — IBC has partnered with Brandmovers, a provider of robust B2B platforms that connect brands with existing and new customers, to create a unique loyalty points reward program that IBC member distributors can offer their end-user customers to further differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The customizable program allows IBC distributor members to assign point values to customer purchases. By adding in similar support from IBC’s approved suppliers, distributor customers earn additional points when purchasing each supplier partners’ products. Each participating IBC distributor member will brand their own program, and has their own dedicated portal, administered by IBC, for their customers to check point balances and redeem points for merchandise for their business.

“Members have total flexibility on the structure of their platform & program, right down to specific product categories they want to promote by customer” said Scott Bebenek, Vice President - Industrial Buying Group.

“IBC has taken a tried and tested concept from outside of industrial distribution – B2B loyalty rewards programs – and has adapted it for our members’ end-users to give them a unique competitive advantage,” continues Bebenek.

Industrial supply is a recent addition to the many different industries that Brandmovers works with. The IBC and Brandmovers partnership is a unique opportunity to drive significant sales growth of IBC supplier partner brands by providing them the opportunity to influence end-user purchasing behavior at the creation of every PO.

“Brandmovers is excited at the opportunity to expand IBC’s network offering to include a Loyalty Program that enhances IBC's value to all stakeholders,” said Jeff Kraez, President of Industrial Division.

For more information on Brandmovers, please contact Jeff Kraez, President of Industrial Division, via email at jkraez@brandmovers.com or visit www.brandmovers.com.

For more information about IBC, please contact Scott Bebenek, Vice President - Industrial Buying Group via email at sbebenek@industrialbuyers.com or visit www.industrialbuyers.com.

IBC is an industrial buying group and provider of MROP supply chain solutions. Its members are independent distributors with locations in the U.S. plus parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. IBC's channel partners are leading suppliers of brand name industrial products. In addition to providing a full complement of buying group services to distributor members and supplier partners, IBC negotiates and manages national procurement contracts with end-user manufacturers.