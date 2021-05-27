Dates, Venue Changed for PTDA 2021 Summit

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) will hold its 2021 Industry Summit at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA, Oct. 20-23, 2021. Originally scheduled for San Francisco, California from Oct. 27-30, the need to move forward amidst continued uncertainty prompted the change.





PTDA looks forward to welcoming power transmission/motion control distributor and manufacturer companies for engaging presentations, cross-channel networking, shared learning and collaborative experiences at this year’s Industry Summit, themed Connect.

Registration for the PTDA 2021 Industry Summit will open by mid-June. For more information, visit ptda.org/IndustrySummit.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.