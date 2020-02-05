PTDA Fundraising Campaign Raises Almost 60% of 2020 Goal in First 3 Months

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation reached nearly 60 percent of its 2020 fundraising goal in the campaign's first three months to support PT WORK Force, the Foundation’s initiative to empower PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

Funding raised in 2020 will continue the work from 2019. Contributions from last year’s campaign led to:

Research identifying the employment-related challenges specifically faced by PT/MC employers

Job descriptions and job posting templates for PT/MC positions written to appeal to the younger generations in the workforce

Webinars on compensation expectations of young workers, managing multiple generations, employee engagement and hiring salespeople

Contributions received in the 2020 fundraising campaigns will fuel the development of additional tools and resources to help PT/MC employers with their hiring and retention challenges.

“I’m continually impressed with the way PT/MC distributors and manufacturers pool their resources to develop tools we all can use to position our companies as desirable places to work. Being able to raise this significant amount of funding just demonstrates how critical the need is for help with this workforce issue,” said PTDA Foundation president Keith Nowak, who is also president of MPT Drives.

The PTDA Foundation Fund Drive is underway with a goal of raising $300,000 in 2020. To join these contributors, donate online at ptda.org/FoundationGive or download a pledge form at ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.