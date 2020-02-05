PTDA Fundraising Campaign Raises Almost 60% of 2020 Goal in First 3 Months

The funding supports PT WORK Force, the Foundation's initiative to empower PT/MC employers to boost their recruitment and retention efforts.

PTDA
Feb 5th, 2020
Ptda Foundation

Pt Work ForceCHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation reached nearly 60 percent of its 2020 fundraising goal in the campaign's first three months to support PT WORK Force, the Foundation’s initiative to empower PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

Funding raised in 2020 will continue the work from 2019. Contributions from last year’s campaign led to:

  • Research identifying the employment-related challenges specifically faced by PT/MC employers
  • Job descriptions and job posting templates for PT/MC positions written to appeal to the younger generations in the workforce
  • Webinars on compensation expectations of young workers, managing multiple generations, employee engagement and hiring salespeople

Contributions received in the 2020 fundraising campaigns will fuel the development of additional tools and resources to help PT/MC employers with their hiring and retention challenges. 

“I’m continually impressed with the way PT/MC distributors and manufacturers pool their resources to develop tools we all can use to position our companies as desirable places to work. Being able to raise this significant amount of funding just demonstrates how critical the need is for help with this workforce issue,” said PTDA Foundation president Keith Nowak, who is also president of MPT Drives.

2020 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors

Partner Contributors ($15,000+)

Allied Bearing & Supply, Inc.
Motion Industries Inc.
Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000 - $9,999)
ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.
Bishop-Wisecarver
Continental
Midpoint Bearing
NSK Americas
Purvis Industries, Ltd.
Rexnord Industries, LLC
WEG Electric Corp.

Benefactor Contributors ($2,500 - $4,999)

Altra Industrial Motion
AMI Bearings, Inc.
B & D Industrial
Baldwin Supply Company
Bando USA, Inc.
BDI Americas (USA & Canada)
Bearing Service, Inc.
Garlock Sealing Technologies
Alan M Haveson*
Houston Bearing & Supply Co., Inc.
IBT Industrial Solutions
JTEKT North America Corporation/Koyo Bearings
Master Power Transmission, Inc.
Megadyne America-Jason Industrial
Nexen Group Inc.
NTN Bearing Corp. of America
Oilite Bearing Division (Beemer Precision, Inc.)
Regal Power Transmission Solutions
SENQCIA MAXCO, LTD.
U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (UST)
W.C. DuComb Company

Leadership Contributors ($1,000 - $2,499)

Canadian Bearings Ltd.
Daemar, Inc.
Daido Corporation of America
Dichtomatik Americas
Isostatic Industries Inc.
Pamela and Mark Kan*
Nachi Canada
NORD Drivesystems
Stephen Philpott*
RBI Bearing Inc.
The Rowland Company
San Antonio Belting & Pulley Company, Inc.
Timken Canada LP
Transply, Inc.
Webster Industries Foundation
Sponsor Contributors ($500 - $999)
Tom Dielschneider*
Interlynx Systems
Orthman Conveying Systems
Torque Drives Inc.

Colleague Contributors ($250 - $499)

Bearing Chain & Supply, Inc.
ErieTec, Inc.
Fenner Drives
Hafeez Hameer*
Ron Karr*
Sue and John Masek* (in memory of Terry Hutton and in honor of Mary Sue Lyon)
Bill Moore*
MPT Drives, Inc.
Keith and Sharon Nowak*
P.T. International/IPTCI Bearings
Barbara J. Ross* (in loving memory of Gordon Ross)
Brian and Karen Short*

Associate Contributors (Up to $249)

Akron Bearing Company, Inc.
Anonymous
Mike and Katie McLain*
Alonso Rhenals*
J.T. and Lori Wubbolding*

* Heritage Society Leader Gift

The PTDA Foundation Fund Drive is underway with a goal of raising $300,000 in 2020. To join these contributors, donate online at ptda.org/FoundationGive or download a pledge form at ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

