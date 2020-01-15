Master Distributor AgoNow Joins IBC Buying Group

Serving distributors and suppliers of industrial MRO, commercial construction, welding and safety products, AgoNow has 130 supplier partners.

IBC
Jan 15th, 2020
Ago Now Hq And Dc Web

AgoNow of Tulsa, OK is the latest supplier partner to join the IBC industrial buying group. Founded in 2016, AgoNow is a pure industrial wholesaler and channel solutions provider that partners with distributors and manufacturers of industrial MRO, commercial construction, welding and safety products. As a wholesaler, AgoNow does not sell directly to end-users.

“The addition of AgoNow enhances our members’ fulfillment and logistics capabilities with end users,” said Mark Higgins, IBC director of business development, relations and recruitment. “AgoNow enables IBC distributor members to cost effectively expand product offerings, increase order fill rates and improve overall service metrics.”

Currently, AgoNow has 130 supplier partners and more than 150,000 SKUs in its system. More than 10,000 items are stocked in its 50,000 square-foot warehouse located in Tulsa. AgoNow offers low minimum order thresholds plus digital content and supply chain services including fulfillment and inventory storage.

“We are very excited to be a newly approved industrial wholesale supplier to IBC," said John Allenbach, AgoNow president of sales and co-founder. "We believe the end-user is best served when everyone in the supply chain works together and we help facilitate those relationships. We enable manufacturers to sell more deeply into their portfolios and distributors to access new product categories at a lower cost. We look forward to partnering with IBC distributor members to support their profitable growth in 2020 and beyond!”

Industrial buyers served by the IBC network of independent distributors represent the automotive, aerospace, power generation, food and beverage, medical, chemical and paper industries, among others. In the U.S., it is estimated that independent distributors account for nearly two-thirds of all industrial supply chain sales.

More in Associations
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Dl0 4196 (1)
AD Industrial and Safety-US Celebrates 25 years
The milestone was celebrated at the 2019 AD North American Meeting, where more than 800 attendees joined together.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40109 Mars Logo
Impact of Precision Scheduled Railroading on Shippers Examined
Registration is now open for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 15–16 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
May 17th, 2019
Id 38921 Candle 2038736 1920
Jack Butcher, Founder of Industrial Bolt & Supply, Dies at 79
Butcher took on other leadership roles within the industrial distribution industry, including a long tenure on the board of STAFDA.
Mar 29th, 2019
Id 38198 Stafda Logo Edit
David Goggins to Keynote STAFDA’s Nashville Convention
Goggins will address STAFDA attendees during his keynote presentation at the General Session on Monday, November 11.
Mar 25th, 2019