Master Distributor AgoNow Joins IBC Buying Group

AgoNow of Tulsa, OK is the latest supplier partner to join the IBC industrial buying group. Founded in 2016, AgoNow is a pure industrial wholesaler and channel solutions provider that partners with distributors and manufacturers of industrial MRO, commercial construction, welding and safety products. As a wholesaler, AgoNow does not sell directly to end-users.

“The addition of AgoNow enhances our members’ fulfillment and logistics capabilities with end users,” said Mark Higgins, IBC director of business development, relations and recruitment. “AgoNow enables IBC distributor members to cost effectively expand product offerings, increase order fill rates and improve overall service metrics.”

Currently, AgoNow has 130 supplier partners and more than 150,000 SKUs in its system. More than 10,000 items are stocked in its 50,000 square-foot warehouse located in Tulsa. AgoNow offers low minimum order thresholds plus digital content and supply chain services including fulfillment and inventory storage.

“We are very excited to be a newly approved industrial wholesale supplier to IBC," said John Allenbach, AgoNow president of sales and co-founder. "We believe the end-user is best served when everyone in the supply chain works together and we help facilitate those relationships. We enable manufacturers to sell more deeply into their portfolios and distributors to access new product categories at a lower cost. We look forward to partnering with IBC distributor members to support their profitable growth in 2020 and beyond!”

Industrial buyers served by the IBC network of independent distributors represent the automotive, aerospace, power generation, food and beverage, medical, chemical and paper industries, among others. In the U.S., it is estimated that independent distributors account for nearly two-thirds of all industrial supply chain sales.