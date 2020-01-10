Registration Opens for GAWDA's Spring Management Conference, Held April 5-7

HOLLYWOOD, FL — Registration is now open for the Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA) annual spring conference of distributor and supplier members, being held April 5-7, 2020. GAWDA’s Spring Management Conference (SMC) will be held at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX. With a theme of 2020 Vision, the SMC is designed to target the needs of management and operations decision makers and serves as an ideal platform for tactical networking, process-oriented business education, and actionable take-home solutions.

Our featured speaker at the conference is best-selling business author, recognized speaker and thought-leader Patrick Lencioni.

We will also host 12 engaging educational sessions with 12 different presenters. These sessions will address relevant and timely topics in sales and marketing, safety and operations, technology, and human resources. Members will have the opportunity to attend up to three of the sessions.





The spring conference also features a trade show for the industry. The GAWDA Contact Booth Program, which houses more than 100 GAWDA member exhibitors, showcases the latest product developments and a range of services that can help distributor members run their businesses more profitably and efficiently.

GAWDA also will announce the winners of its annual scholarship program. The association has awarded scholarships since the GAWDA Foundation program was established in 2013. The program is designed to encourage young people to consider and follow careers in the welding and gases distribution industry.

Conference information and registration can be found at www.gawda.org. Register now to take advantage of early bird rates.