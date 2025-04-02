Border States Names Construction Segment Exec

Jody Brannock will succeed the retiring Matt Eddleman.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a 67eaea66b7ac7
Border States

Border States on Tuesday announced the promotion of Jody Brannock to a role as senior vice president covering the company's construction market.

Brannock, formerly an area and regional sales director at the North Dakota-based distributor, succeeds Matt Eddleman, who announced his retirement on Monday.

“Jody has established himself as a successful and accomplished leader both within and outside of our company,” Don Masters, Border States' executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement.

“I really appreciate and respect the dedication that Matt Eddleman has lead the Border States construction business throughout his career,” Brannock said. “This is a great opportunity to work alongside of our sales team helping direct the strategic growth initiatives and I would like to thank Border States leadership for their confidence in me to move this core market business forward.”

