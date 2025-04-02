Border States Names Construction Segment Exec

Border States on Tuesday announced the promotion of Jody Brannock to a role as senior vice president covering the company's construction market.

Brannock, formerly an area and regional sales director at the North Dakota-based distributor, succeeds Matt Eddleman, who announced his retirement on Monday.

“Jody has established himself as a successful and accomplished leader both within and outside of our company,” Don Masters, Border States' executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement.



“I really appreciate and respect the dedication that Matt Eddleman has lead the Border States construction business throughout his career,” Brannock said. “This is a great opportunity to work alongside of our sales team helping direct the strategic growth initiatives and I would like to thank Border States leadership for their confidence in me to move this core market business forward.”