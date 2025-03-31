Border States Construction Exec Announces Retirement

Border States announced that Matt Eddleman, the company's executive vice president, construction core market, would retire effective Monday.

Eddleman spent more than 30 years in electrical distribution overall, including the past two decades at Border States. He served as the company's Southwest region manager, vice president of the Southwest region and executive vice president, West before assuming his current role last spring.



“Matt is open and honest, always keenly focused on our people and customers and relentlessly driven to find the right solutions,” said Don Masters, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Border States. “Matt exemplifies what employee-ownership means, demonstrated through his commitment to serving his fellow employee-owners and customers.”

“It’s a bittersweet moment filled with both excitement for the future and a deep sense of gratitude for the journey I’ve had at Border States,” Eddleman said in a statement. “I’ve witnessed firsthand how this ownership culture fosters a unique level of commitment, collaboration and care – not just for each other, but also our customers and vendors."