Builders FirstSource Announces CEO Transition

IRVING, Texas — Builders FirstSource Inc. announced Thursday that, as part of a planned succession, its board of directors has named Peter Jackson, chief financial officer, as the company’s next president and chief executive officer and member of its board of directors, effective Nov. 6.

Jackson will succeed Dave Rush, who has served as CEO since November 2022 and is retiring after 25 years of dedicated service to the company. Rush will remain on the Builders FirstSource board of directors and continue as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Jackson has nearly 30 years of leadership experience, including 17 years in building products and seven years with Builders FirstSource. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated consistent ability to engage and inspire people, enhance organizations and strategically deploy capital to drive value. As CFO of Builders FirstSource, Jackson has been instrumental in the development, execution and achievement of its growth strategy, including overseeing capital allocation and M&A, leading digital transformation and architecting the business intelligence platform, setting the stage for future success.

Pete Beckmann, senior vice president, financial planning & analysis, will succeed Jackson as chief financial officer. Beckmann has been with Builders FirstSource and legacy companies since 1999, serving in finance roles of increasing responsibility. In his current position, he is the lead financial partner to operations, supporting all levels of the enterprise, including reporting and analysis, short- and long-term forecasting, strategic and annual planning and capital investment analysis.

“Peter’s appointment as the company’s next CEO underscores the board’s steadfast commitment to excellence in our leadership team, and is the result of a thoughtful succession planning process," said Paul Levy, chair of the board of directors. "Peter is a dynamic and innovative leader who has had wide-ranging impact on Builders FirstSource. He brings a strategic, operational and finance-oriented mindset to his new role, as well as a deep understanding of our history, mission and strategy. As a respected industry leader across the company by our team members, customers, and the investment community, Peter is the perfect choice to lead Builders FirstSource into our next phase of profitable growth.

“The board truly appreciates everything Dave has done for Builders FirstSource over his 25 years with the company. An authentic leader, Dave has been instrumental in our steadfast growth and outperformance. Given his deep industry knowledge, he will continue serving the organization on the board of directors and in an advisory role to support the team as needed. His contributions are notable, and his legacy will continue to inspire each of us.”

“It has been a true honor serving Builders FirstSource," Rush said. "I am most proud of the culture we have created and the opportunity for our dedicated and hardworking people to excel. My thanks to Paul and the board for their belief and trust in me. In Peter, we have a leader with deep experience and a proven track record of value creation. One of my first priorities as CEO was to make sure we had in place a succession plan that kept the company well positioned to execute our strategies and continue to build shareholder value. I am confident that Peter is the ideal choice to lead us in the next phase of our journey.”

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next CEO of Builders FirstSource," added Jackson. "I look forward to building on our tremendous foundation and the strong legacy that Dave and our past leaders have established. Further, I’m thrilled that Pete is stepping into the role of CFO. He has a proven track record as a finance leader, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to deliver exceptional results and compounding shareholder value.”