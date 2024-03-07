Grainger Nominates Stericycle CEO to Board

Cindy Miller has also held executive positions at UPS.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Mar 7, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
iStock.com/jetcityimage

CHICAGO — Grainger on Thursday announced that the board of directors has selected a new nominee, Cindy J. Miller, to serve for the 2024-2025 period.

This announcement is an update to the slate of nominees published Feb. 21. With this nomination, Grainger now has 13 nominees for service on its board of directors.

Cindy MillerCindy MillerW.W. Grainger Inc.Miller, 61, is the president and chief executive officer and a director of Stericycle Inc., a business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions, including regulated waste management, secure information destruction, and compliance training and consulting. Her broad background includes transportation and logistics expertise. She also has deep knowledge and experience in the healthcare industry, business transformation and change management, operations management, strategy, safety and international business.

Prior to joining Stericycle, Miller held key leadership positions at United Parcel Service Inc., including as president, Global Freight Forwarding, and president, Europe Region and managing director, UPS UK. 

"Cindy's extensive strategy and operations background make her an excellent fit to join our Board of Directors," said D.G. Macpherson, chairman and CEO, Grainger. "Along with her business-to-business experience, I am confident Cindy will bring diversity of thought and deep industry and customer knowledge to help further strengthen Grainger's position for long-term success."

Miller holds a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Programme from the London School of Business. In 2022, Miller was named one of WomenInc. Magazine's Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America, and she won the Gold Stevie Award for Women in Business in the Female Executive of the Year category in 2023.

