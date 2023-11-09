Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer

Steve McClanahan joins the company from wholesale distributor ANConnect.

Martin Supply
Nov 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Supply, one of the nation’s leading providers of custom tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve McClanahan as its new chief financial officer. 

McClanahan brings with him a wealth of experience, spending the past 25 years at ANConnect, formerly Anderson Merchandisers, an $800 million wholesale distribution company. While at ANConnect, McClanahan held several executive management positions, including CFO and COO. Notably, he played a pivotal role in overseeing 13 merger and acquisition projects with a combined estimated value of $350 million, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success. 

McClanahan holds a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University and a B.S. degree in Management and Marketing from the University of North Alabama. In addition, he is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, showcasing his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial expertise. 

Martin's Co-CEOs, Douglas and David Ruggles, expressed their enthusiasm for the new appointment:

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to the Martin team. His impressive track record and extensive knowledge in finance and operations will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team and help us navigate the exciting growth opportunities ahead."

Latest in Staffing Changes
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
November 1, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
More in Staffing Changes
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Nearly a quarter of the manufacturing industry's employees are over the age of 55. An aging population is creating a major labor shortage.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
John Sellars established the company nearly four decades ago.
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
Former CEO Kathleen Shanahan will assume a senior advisory role.
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
The professionals segment represents the retailer's "biggest growth opportunity."
October 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Bill Lambert, the former CEO of MSA Safety, has been on the board since 2016.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1313856310
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin CEO Named Board Chair
Jennifer Parmentier previously succeeded the retiring Tom Williams as chief executive.
October 25, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
Dan Vermillion was named to the newly created position.
October 19, 2023
Jay Drummond.
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
Jay Drummond previously held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Turtle & Hughes.
October 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023