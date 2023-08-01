ITT Names President of Industrial Process Division

Fernando Roland succeeds David Steblein, who retired after more than 30 years with the company.

ITT Inc.
Aug 1, 2023
Innovation Center 1570 630
ITT Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn. – ITT Inc. announced the appointment of Fernando Roland as president of its Industrial Process business, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Luca Savi.

Roland succeeds David Steblein, who retired earlier this year after more than 30 years with the company. IP, one of ITT’s three segments, is a global leader in centrifugal and twin-screw pumps for chemical, energy, mining and industrial markets.

Roland joins ITT after two decades in various senior leadership roles at multinational manufacturing conglomerates, including Continental AG, Hyosung Corporation and DuPont. He most recently served as senior vice president of Continental AG’s Customer Engineered Solutions segment, where he drove strategy and execution for its industrial products.

Roland holds an MBA from the University of Manchester (U.K.) and an MS in Strategic and Economic Business Management from Fundação Getulio Vargas (Brazil). He will be based at IP’s headquarters in Seneca Falls, New York, and will be part of the ITT executive leadership team.  

“I’d like to welcome Fernando and express our enthusiasm for his appointment. With broad leadership and manufacturing experience, he’s well equipped to guide IP through the execution of complex, large-scale green energy projects while growing its core pumps and valves business,” Savi said. “I am confident that IP will continue to grow and execute under Fernando’s leadership.”

