Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO

CRESCO, Pa. — Weiler Abrasives, a leading provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, announced Tuesday that after a comprehensive global search, its board of directors has chosen Arjang “AJ” Roshan-Rouz as the next CEO.

He succeeds Chris Weiler in the role; Weiler will remain with the company and serve as executive chairman.

Roshan-Rouz, who began as CEO on March 27, will lead the executive team and join the company’s board of directors. As CEO, his job responsibilities include developing and executing strategy, implementing operating plans congruent with the company’s long-range plan and fostering company culture in line with Weiler Abrasives values.

“AJ’s leadership style and experience align with Weiler Abrasives values and our desire to have a CEO who can execute our business strategy, while also having the vision and ability to define and develop the next phase of the company’s growth,” Chris Weiler said. “AJ brings significant experience in leading a global organization. What really made AJ stand out was his clear recognition and excitement about the growth potential of Weiler Abrasives and his desire to build a long-term, sustainable business.”

Roshan-Rouz started his career in 1992 as a development engineer with Ford Motor Company and later was a project manager at BOSCH-USA. He then transitioned into international roles in the field of engineered materials, working for Umicore, where he became a senior executive and led its Asia Pacific business while living in Shanghai. After six years in Asia, Roshan-Rouz and his family moved to Brussels, where he was responsible for the company’s global business in energy and surface technologies. From 2016 to 2021, Roshan-Rouz served as the CEO of 5N Plus, a publicly held engineered materials company, where he led the transformation of that business, moving the strategic focus from commodity materials to high-value semiconductor and performance materials. He was also responsible for reinvigorating the company’s product development pipeline and significantly improving financial performance. Roshan-Rouz studied electrical engineering at Michigan Technological University, and business management at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

With Roshan-Rouz taking responsibility for leading the business, Chris Weiler steps into the role as executive chairman after nearly 15 years as CEO. As executive chairman, Weiler will serve as the direct link between management and the board of directors, leading the board in overseeing the strategic direction of the business and ensuring the business operates in a way that is aligned to the Weiler family values.