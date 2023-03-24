Border States Names Sales Enablement VP

Megan Friedrich joins the distributor after 15 years at Deluxe Corp.

Border States
Mar 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm
Border States

FARGO, N.D. — Megan Friedrich has been named VP, sales enablement at Border States.

Friedrich will be responsible for leading a shared services team that consists of marketing, sales enablement, customer success and customer experience. 

Friedrich comes to Border States with 18 years of experience in marketing, product, channel management and sales enablement experience. For the last 15 years, she worked at Deluxe Corporation, acquiring extensive experience in B2B sales and marketing. Most recently, she held the position of executive director of sales enablement and chief of staff to the chief revenue officer.

Friedrich also served as marketing communications manager, program manager, sales effectiveness manager and director of sales readiness. She has a passion for revenue enablement and is highly adept at orchestrating agile and scalable programs that lead to organization transformation and growth.

“From day one, I could tell Border States fosters a culture of authenticity and collaboration, with people who are invested in shared goals and mutual success,” Friedrich said. “The focus on customer experience, culture and service is a winning recipe for Border States employee-owners and for our customers and vendor partners. I am excited to serve our shared services organization, deliver exceptional customer experiences and help our customers achieve their growth goals. It’s an honor to become part of the Border States connected and relationship-driven culture.” 

Friedrich lives in Nisswa, Minnesota, with her husband and their three children. 

