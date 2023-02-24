SureWerx Announces Executive Leadership Changes

CHICAGO – SureWerx, a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear and tool solutions, on Friday announced a series of executive leadership changes.

The following three changes are all taking place, effective immediately:

Brett Gagnon will be taking over the global role of chief information officer (CIO) from Mike Flood, who will be retiring at the end of June this year. Gagnon will report directly to CEO Chris Baby.

Rishi Sharma will be taking over the global role of VP, mergers & acquisitions (VP M&A) from Bill Jeffery, who also will be retiring at the end of June of this year. Sharma will report directly to Baby.

Anna-Mara Parente will be taking on the newly created global role of chief human resource officer (CHRO) after most serving as VP, HR for over a decade. Parente will report directly to Baby.

“As our company continues to undergo significant growth and transformation, I am thrilled to have the caliber of Executive talent that Brett, Rishi and Anna-Maria bring to SureWerx,” said Baby. “All three individuals bring a level of Executive strategic depth and experience to that we will absolutely need to continue to build out a global platform enabling innovative safety and productivity solutions for people around the world.”

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank both Bill and Mike for their dedication and loyalty to SureWerx and the tremendous growth and strategic contributions they made to our business,” Baby added. “We wish them both wonderful and extremely well-deserved retirements with their families.”