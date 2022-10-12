Optimas Solutions Names Tuffy, Harms as CEOs

They formerly served as presidents of Optimas International and Optimas Americas.

Optimas Solutions
Oct 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 9 03 51 Am

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and service provider, on Wednesday announced the elevation of Mike Tuffy to CEO, International and Daniel Harms to CEO, Americas.

The decision to implement a dual-CEO structure evolves the organizational model established in 2020 with autonomous yet connected business units. By design, this structure has brought Optimas closer to customers and suppliers and created greater community within the organization. It also better reflects the scope of Harms and Tuffy’s roles and the contributions they’ve been making to Optimas for over a year. 

“This promotion is recognition for how much Optimas, under the leadership of Mike and Daniel, has accomplished over the past year,” said AIP Partner Tim Horgan. “Their leadership, partnership, and results have exceeded expectations.”

According to the Harvard Business Review, of the 2,200 companies listed in the S&P 1200 and the Russell 1000 stock indexes from 1996 to 2020, fewer than 100 were led by two chief executives simultaneously. During periods of dual leadership, nearly 60% of these companies generated an average annual shareholder return of 9.5%. This is significantly higher than the average of 6.9% for each company’s relevant investment index. Dual-leader tenure also lasted about as long as a single CEO at the helm — around five years, on average.

While both regions have their own goals and objectives, Optimas continues to activate lessons and efficiencies gained over the past 2.5 years to better align new and existing services to customer and supply partner needs. Some of these innovations include establishing and adopting:  

  • Business intelligence teams to activate the power of its ERP, demand planning and inventory management applications to deliver tech-enabled automation and supply chain assurance.
  • Re-imagined supply chain organizations with a category-based structure to streamline communication and order execution, enhance supplier relationships and shape fulfillment for future business expansion.
  • Global project management office to codify and digitize process innovation that elevates operational efficiencies and increases supply chain assurance.
  • Manufacturing capabilities to expand capacity, improve output and reduce lead time for customers.
  • Investments in new and existing talent to strengthen Optimas and help constituencies elevate their productivity and profits.
  • Advancements in social responsibility initiatives to further sustainability and company culture efforts.

“The past year has been a great journey for Optimas,” Harms and Tuffy said. “We both share a deep belief in this dual-CEO structure — and the positive momentum Optimas has gained in the last year is real. Feedback from customers, prospects and teammates around the globe is positive and tells us we’re on the right track.”

Tuffy has over 35 years of experience in the fastener industry with leadership positions across commercial, sourcing and operations. As the leader of international markets, he utilizes his broad knowledge of world-class supplier capabilities to match with customer needs and expectations that drive efficiencies for partners and Optimas. Previously, Mike served in leadership positions at Walters Hexagon and Anixter, where he was part of the management team that significantly grew the business through organic growth and acquisitions. He was also part of the acquisition team that carved Optimas out of Anixter.

A strategic thought leader with nearly 20 years of supply chain experience, Harms has built and guided high-performing teams to deliver operational excellence across multiple industries. His influential leadership style and data-driven, problem-solving approach have consistently produced top- and bottom-line growth with company P&Ls over $100 million. Prior to joining Optimas, Harms held several positions of increasing responsibility at DSC/CJ Logistics, culminating as senior vice president, operations. Harms earned a Master’s of Business Administration from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. Harms is a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae
NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager
September 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
September 23, 2022
Related Stories
Black Hawk Industrial
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Expands Logistics Team
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager
The company hopes to take advantage of the facility's competitive advantages.
September 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
The new appointments will help the company accelerate its digital transformation.
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 1 37 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer
Jenny Victor has led product, corporate and marketing operations across numerous technology organizations.
September 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 16 At 12 42 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Names New EVP & COO
Martina McIsaac will oversee the company's day-to-day U.S. and Canada operations.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 16 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kimberly-Clark Names 3M Exec to Lead Supply Chain
Tamera Fenske previously served as 3M's senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 10 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
Curt Holtz will oversee the company's five business units.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 18 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
Simpson Manufacturing CEO to Step Down
The company's current president and COO will be promoted.
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 07 At 12 15 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Avnet Appoints Ken Jacobson as CFO
Jacobson previously served as interim CFO in 2017 and 2018.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 1 57 14 Pm
Staffing Changes
SecuraStock Hires New COO, GM
The new position will bolster the company's growth and global reach.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4
Staffing Changes
NAW Names Chief Communications Officer
Liz Shrum will lead the trade group's marketing, communications and public affairs.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm
Staffing Changes
Würth Expands Senior Executive Team
The new additions will help support the distributor's divisional structure.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 12 11 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. Names Regional Sales VPs
Both have been with the company for more than 20 years.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 51 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
The new position was created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical market.
August 26, 2022