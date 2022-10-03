BlackHawk Expands Logistics Team

TULSA, OK (October 3, 2022) – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products announced today that Eric Irving has joined BlackHawk as its Regional Logistics Manager in Tustin, California.

Mr. Irving has extensive experience in contract negotiations and warehouse audit compliance with leading manufacturing companies across the country.

Duane Buck, BlackHawk’s Director of Operations – Logistics and Manufacturing said, “Eric’s knowledge and experience in contract negotiations, warehouse operations, purchasing, and packaging make him an excellent fit for BlackHawk. We have a tremendous culture of teamwork and collaboration here. People support each other and work hard to solve problems for customers. Eric embodies these core behaviors. His leadership style, work ethic, and willingness to pitch in and help no matter what make him an excellent fit for the entire BlackHawk organization.” BlackHawk Industrial



BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers who need technical service and production savings. Known as the “across the production floor” partner, the company delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production. BlackHawk is an Industrial Distributor with locations across the U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, and the Philippines. It markets over 2.5 million products from the industry’s top brands with a heavy emphasis on metalworking products.

﻿As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at acquisitions@BlackHawkid.com.

About BlackHawk Industrial

BlackHawk Industrial is a market-leading industrial distributor, focused on metalworking such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives, and saw blades. They also provide a full line of MRO, industrial fasteners, and packaging products. BlackHawk has the expertise and capability to provide custom industrial vending solutions and creative design, build, and supply chain solutions. The highly technical sales staff strives to deliver world-class service and cost savings across the customer’s production floor.

For more information about BlackHawk Industrial visit www.bhid.com.