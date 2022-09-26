Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar on Monday announced the appointments of Don Sarno to senior vice president of digital enterprise-North America and Mike Smith to senior vice president, business relationship management and data insights.

The organizational changes are aimed at propelling key initiatives the company has set for its digital transformation in North America.

“We are making unprecedented investments across the company in digital platforms and technology,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “It’s Sonepar’s ambition to leverage digital technology in all areas of our business to create an omnichannel experience for our customers worldwide. The realignment of our IT and Digital organizations will unlock our full potential to achieve a new digital enterprise.”

Sarno most recently held the position of vice president of applications development. In his new role, Sarno will provide vision and leadership over the North American digital enterprise transformation, creating the best omnichannel experience for customers. Sarno will also focus on planning and implementing enterprise IT systems in support of business operations. Sarno has over two decades of experience in software development and digital technology, focused on electrical distribution. He has been with Sonepar since 2016, where he has worked to harmonize and standardize their digital application structure.

Smith will be leading a team which provides new and enhanced solutions and data analytics to support Sonepar’s omnichannel transformation, as well as providing analytics training for Sonepar’s operating companies in the U.S. Smith's team will act as a conduit between field operations and technology developments, helping the Sonepar team and its valued vendors and customers apply new digital solutions to address business needs.

“Don and Mike bring very strong intellect and experience to their new assignments. Don’s proven leadership within the IT and Digital organization make him a natural fit to lead the new digital enterprise. Mike’s years of experience in the industry will help ensure our technical solutions are driving growth in our business and meeting our customers’ current and future needs,” said Taylor. “I am pleased they will help lead us into a new phase for Sonepar as we become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers.”