Tompkins Solutions New VP of Sales

Brian Crowle joins the company after previously serving in roles at Toyota Material Handling and Honeywell Intelligrated.

Mar 17th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions
RALEIGH, NC — Tompkins Solutions, a  supply chain consulting and services firm, announced March 15 that Brian Crowle has joined the company as vice president of sales. In this role, Crowle will be responsible for developing and implementing turnkey material handling solutions for new and existing customers.

Brian Crowle Headshot3 WideBrian CrowleCrowle has over a decade of experience providing companies with high-performance material handling and automation solutions to increase productivity and reduce costs. Prior to joining Tompkins, Crowle was director of storage and automation for Toyota Material Handling Solutions, as well as senior sales engineer for Honeywell Intelligrated. He also held managerial positions with Raymond Handling Solutions, Inc. and Crown Equipment Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to the Tompkins team," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "His proven track record of building long-term customer relationships will be integral to the success of the company as we continue to expand in 2022 and beyond."

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America.

