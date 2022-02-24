Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO

RALEIGH, NC — Tompkins Solutions, a supply chain consulting and services firm, announced Feb. 24 that David Latona will assume the position of president and CEO, effective February 28, 2022. Latona will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Tompkins.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to Tompkins," McKnight said. "Its an exciting time for the supply chain industry and Tompkins, and I look forward to hearing about the company's future growth and success under Davids's leadership."

McKnight started his long-term career with Tompkins as one of the first partners of the company's supply chain consulting practice before being named president in 2013. After assuming the role of CEO in 2020, McKnight helped navigate the company through a dynamic and demanding environment to achieve a record revenue year in 2021.

"Denny was the person who brought me to Tompkins, so its hard to see him leave and I will definitely have big shoes to fill," said Latona. "I wish him every success in this next stage of his life, and I look forward to continue building on the solid growth we have achieved for the company in recent years."

A supply chain veteran with over 35 years of experience, Latona specializes in distribution center design and optimization. Since joining Tompkins six years ago, he has demonstrated superb leadership skills in account development and management. As a leader in the material handling integration division, Latona has driven transformative growth, enabling the 45-year-old company to achieve record sales in 2021 and paving the way for expansion in the coming years.

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and has offices throughout North America.