Elevated Work Platform Maker JLG Adds Product Manager

MCCONNELLSBURG, PA — JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced Feb. 22 that Bob Begley has joined the company as director of product management for scissor, vertical and low-level access lifts. In this role, Begley is responsible for the company’s multi-generational product plan, as well as driving the direction and implementation of its go-to-market strategies.

“Within the last few years, JLG has taken big leaps in the evolution of its aerial lift portfolio, incorporating exciting new design changes and introducing new specialty models, including all-electric, lightweight and indoor-only options,” says Begley. “Many of these progressive design changes were customer-driven and focused on productivity. And, that work continues today.”

Begley says that, stepping into this role, he and his team will continue to work with customers to gather feedback, as well as observe first-hand how JLG® machines are being used on job sites. These inputs help us identify application challenges that will fuel future customer-inspired innovations. “We take this approach seriously,” he says, “By closely working with customers throughout the product development cycle, we ensure that the JLG brand is developing and delivering advancements across our product lines that drive tangible value on job sites.”

Begley notes that his team is also focused on highlighting product enhancements across all three of the product lines he is responsible for to provide users with a similar experience, regardless of what machine they are using. This will continue to improve the overall customer experience with JLG equipment. He also adds that the ongoing evolution of equipment through innovative, integrated technologies, will continue to drive productivity and safety improvements on JLG scissor lift, vertical lift and low-level access lifts.

Prior to joining JLG, Begley held various product management roles with Blaw-Knox Construction Equipment Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll-Rand. Before getting into the construction industry, Begley served in the United States Navy. His education includes an ASAST in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Thomas Edison State University, a BSME in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Indiana University – Kelley School of Business

Together with his director of product management peers, Ara Eckel, Daliborka (Dali) Ribeiro and Nate Hoover, Begley will focus on fulfilling the company’s mission to elevate access across three pillars: Safety, Productivity and Technology.

JLG Industries, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of access equipment. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes brands such as JLG aerial work platforms; JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers and rotary telehandlers; and an array of complementary accessories that increase the versatility and efficiency of these products. JLG is an Oshkosh Corporation company.