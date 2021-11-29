MSC Appoints New Leader for Category Strategy

Ingersoll Rand veteran Mark Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories to deliver results for customers and suppliers.

Nov 29th, 2021
MSC Industrial Supply
Msc Asdf

MELVILLE, NY & DAVIDSON, NC — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Nov. 29 that Mark Dudek has joined the company as vice president, category strategy. Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories so that they deliver results for customers and suppliers.

DudekDudekDudek joins MSC from Ingersoll Rand (IR), a global market leader in air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies. During his 18-year tenure with IR, Dudek distinguished himself with an impressive combination of product, category and general management experience. He managed strategy for various business segments within IR and gained a deep appreciation for customers from his time leading sales and service teams and managing territories and channel marketing. He has led product lines and projects that included finished-product suppliers, as well as component suppliers and private labeling.

Dudek has experience in each major continent in the world and brings substantial experience executing supplier agreements and driving performance management. Dudek earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Indiana.

“Over the past several years, we’ve successfully transformed our traditional product management function to focus on key categories that align with customers’ operations and solve their mission-critical challenges," said Steve Baruch, MSC's executive vice president and chief strategy & marketing officer. "Mark’s deep experience across strategy, category management, supply chain and commercial management will help elevate this strategically important area of our business so that we can deliver on our customers’ greatest product needs as their trusted advisor."

Added Dudek, “I am very pleased to be joining MSC as one of the leading industrial supply distribution companies in North America and in having the opportunity to partner with MSC’s vast portfolio of suppliers to deliver product innovations that help our mutual customers improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations.”

More in Staffing Changes
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Nov 30th, 2021
Global Industrial Blue
Global Industrial Appoints New General Counsel
Adina Storch is now responsible for managing the company's legal, risk management and compliance functions.
Nov 15th, 2021
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Solve Industrial Motion Makes Digital Marketing and Business Development Hires
See who has joined the industrial bearings and power transmission parts company.
Nov 8th, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Announces Executive Promotions, New District Leaders
The electrical distributor will have a slew of staff in new roles.
Nov 8th, 2021
Rgb 2000px 150dpi Linde Us Nitrogen Pumping Services Md (1)
Linde to Have New CEO, Chairman on March 1
Current COO Sanjiv Lamba will succeed Steve Angel for the company's top leadership position.
Oct 27th, 2021
I Stock 498565895
Home Depot Appoints New VP of Supply Chain & Product Development
Fourteen-year company veteran John Deaton assumes the role, replacing Mark Holifield.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Appoints New Head of Corporate Strategy & Development
Veena Lakkundi joins the industrial automation giant after a progression of roles at 3M.
Oct 21st, 2021
Summit
Summit Electric Appoints Gerber As President & CEO
Ed Gerber, who has been CEO of the Industrial Supply Association for the past five years, has also served on Summit's board for the past three years.
Oct 20th, 2021
Fcfy Pv Wx0 Ay98r1
Gerber to Leave ISA; Association Appoints Interim Leader
The Industrial Supply Association said 5-year CEO Ed Gerber will soon leave the group and that it has promoted a new executive director.
Oct 19th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team
The East expansion will focus on streamlined account management for customers with solutions tailored to industry challenges.
Oct 11th, 2021
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Promotes SVP to President
Parker Burke, who joined the company in 2019, will take responsibility for forming and executing the company's strategy.
Oct 11th, 2021
Crescent Electric Supply
Crescent Electric Announces New Senior VP of Industrial
In this role, Edwin Ojeda is responsible for Industrial Category sales growth nationwide.
Oct 7th, 2021