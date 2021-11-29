MSC Appoints New Leader for Category Strategy

MELVILLE, NY & DAVIDSON, NC — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Nov. 29 that Mark Dudek has joined the company as vice president, category strategy. Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories so that they deliver results for customers and suppliers.

Dudek joins MSC from Ingersoll Rand (IR), a global market leader in air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies. During his 18-year tenure with IR, Dudek distinguished himself with an impressive combination of product, category and general management experience. He managed strategy for various business segments within IR and gained a deep appreciation for customers from his time leading sales and service teams and managing territories and channel marketing. He has led product lines and projects that included finished-product suppliers, as well as component suppliers and private labeling.

Dudek has experience in each major continent in the world and brings substantial experience executing supplier agreements and driving performance management. Dudek earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Indiana.

“Over the past several years, we’ve successfully transformed our traditional product management function to focus on key categories that align with customers’ operations and solve their mission-critical challenges," said Steve Baruch, MSC's executive vice president and chief strategy & marketing officer. "Mark’s deep experience across strategy, category management, supply chain and commercial management will help elevate this strategically important area of our business so that we can deliver on our customers’ greatest product needs as their trusted advisor."

Added Dudek, “I am very pleased to be joining MSC as one of the leading industrial supply distribution companies in North America and in having the opportunity to partner with MSC’s vast portfolio of suppliers to deliver product innovations that help our mutual customers improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations.”