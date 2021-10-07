MSC's Senior VP of Sales Departs

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that Edward Martin, Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Success, has departed the company.

Kim Shacklett will assume the role of Interim Vice President of Sales & Customer Success. Shacklett joined MSC in 2006 as part of its acquisition of J&L Industrial Supply, where she previously spent 15 years. During her tenure with MSC, she has led the company's Customer Care, Metalworking Specialist and Telesales teams. Most recently, she led the digital transformation of Customer Care, overseeing the deployment of technologies to enhance the customer experience through omnichannel capabilities while driving productivity and reducing costs. She has developed a deep knowledge of MSC's industry, suppliers, customers and associates.

MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind said, "I thank Eddie for laying the foundation for market share capture and improved execution. Kim is known for her authenticity, energy and unwavering demonstration of the values upon which our company was founded. I am excited that Kim will take the reins to head our sales efforts. She is the right person to build upon the growing momentum and market share capture we see in the business as we execute our Mission Critical transformation."

MSC will report fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Oct. 20, 2021.﻿

