Wildeck Adds New CFO

WAUKESHA, WI — Wildeck, Inc. has announced and welcomed Jon Mueller as its new chief financial officer. Mueller will be responsible for the preparation, consolidation, and management of all financial activities for Wildeck. Mueller and his team will also partner with each department to establish specific reporting and financial metrics to help run the business.

Mueller has 20+ years of progressive experience in financial management across multiple industries in small to large organizations.

“We are excited to have Jon joining the team," commented Dan Lorenz, President of Wildeck. “His excellent track record of success in reputable organizations, including several manufacturers, made him our top pick for the role of Wildeck’s new CFO. I look forward to leveraging his valuable expertise as we continue to grow to unprecedented levels.”

Mueller earned a B.A. Degree in Accounting from Upper Iowa University, and has his CPA Certification, State of Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Pewaukee, WI and Goodyear, AZ. Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).

Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third-party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned company.