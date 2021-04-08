Metal 3D Printing Supplier Markforged Appoints New CFO

Mark Schwartz has extensive experience leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.

Apr 8th, 2021
Markforged
Markforged

WATERTOWN, MA —Markforged, creator of an integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, announced April 1 that Mark Schwartz has been appointed chief financial officer, effective that same day. Schwartz brings extensive experience as a public company CFO, leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.

SchwartzSchwartzSchwartz takes over from interim CFO Assaf Zipori, who will now lead the company’s corporate development & strategy. Markforged is in the process of completing a definitive agreement to merge with one, a special purpose acquisition company, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MKFG” upon completion of the transaction.

“Mark Schwartz is a seasoned financial executive with deep, relevant experience and a track record of driving results and accelerating growth,” said Shai Terem, Markforged’s president and chief executive officer. “He’s a strong addition to our leadership team, and his experience and track-record as a public company CFO will be invaluable as we prepare to become a public company. I look forward to working with him and am confident his leadership will play a crucial role in fulfilling our vision to reinvent manufacturing and execute for our customers.”

“Markforged’s combination of software, hardware, and materials make it uniquely positioned to capture growing market opportunities and empower manufacturers to create more resilient and agile supply chains,” said Schwartz. “This is a pivotal time in Markforged’s trajectory, and I am excited to work with the team to accelerate growth and execute on the Company's strategic plan so that customers can build anything they imagine.”

Schwartz brings more than 20 years of finance experience to Markforged, including serving as a public company CFO. Schwartz is joining Markforged from his recent role as Chief Financial Officer of Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and artificial intelligence in the retail sector. Prior to that role, he served as CFO & EVP Strategy & Corporate Development at Fabrinet, a provider of precision optical and electromechanical engineering and manufacturing services. He has also been an advisor to and investor in SaaS and manufacturing companies across telecom, digital media and healthcare. Previously, Schwartz was an attorney specializing in M&A transactions, private placements, and technology licensing.

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional part. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has more than 250 employees globally.

