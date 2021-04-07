Engine Drive Supplier Dayco Adds Talent in Management, Engineering & Sales

The Michigan-based drive systems designer, manufacturer and distributor has more than 40 locations in 22 countries.

Apr 7th, 2021
Dayco
1555952033008

TROY, MI — Dayco, an engine products and drive systems specialist for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, continues to build its bench of aftermarket expertise in product management, engineering and sales with five new hires. Fernando Montano joins Dayco as regional sales manager; Brent Cressman as regional business development manager, Heavy Duty; Jon Crawford as product manager, Hydraulics; and Cody Colter and Hassan Mourad as product evaluation engineering technicians. 

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve focused on growing our talent base in North America by honing in on the best of the best in several functional areas, including product management, marketing, engineering and sales,” said Tom Tecklenburg, Vice President, NA Aftermarket, Dayco. “By recruiting industry professionals like Fernando, Brent, Jon, Cody and Hassan, we continue to build a best-in-class team capable of more effectively bringing to market new innovations and collaborating with our customers now and into the future.” 

Dayco New Hires Updated

Fernando Montano joins Dayco with a proven 20-year track record of growth and strategic relationship building. Montano is responsible for cultivating connections with program groups, jobbers, warehouse distributors and repair shops to ensure Dayco is providing leading-edge products and solutions and meeting market needs. Covering the Central and West regions, he brings a vast array of educational experience to his role, including a degree in Business Administration, Six Sigma Green Belt certification, leadership development and SAP CRM Enterprise training.  

Brent Cressman has 10 years of experience driving sales and improving overall operations in the heavy-duty aftermarket. Responsible for the Western heavy-duty region for Dayco, Cressman will utilize his deep industry expertise to build relationships throughout the supply chain, coach and train counter people on the benefits of Dayco products, and help build strategies that optimize sales and performance.  

In his role as product manager for Hydraulics, Jon Crawford is responsible for accelerating speed to market on new industrial and transportation products. With a mechanical engineering background, Crawford brings more than a decade of real-world product management experience to Dayco, where he works closely with sales, engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and logistics to add the right Dayco fluid power products and part numbers to help customers maximize market penetration. 

Cody Colter and Hassan Mourad both join Dayco as product evaluation engineering technicians. With bumper-to-bumper automotive knowledge, Colter and Mourad are responsible for product testing, measurement and evaluation, competitive benchmarking, data analysis, catalog research, training support and more. Located at the company’s Roseville technical facility, they both work closely with Dayco product, marketing and sales teams to ensure the company delivers best-in-class product validation and customer satisfaction in core product categories.  

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications. Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates.

More in Staffing Changes
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold, and in order to get through this crisis, distributors must take decisive action. This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions distributors need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Dynabradea
Dynabrade CFO Becomes President
See who succeeds the retiring Hardy Hamann as leader of the abrasives, abrasives power tools and accessories manufacturer.
Mar 30th, 2021
Dakota Supply Group Banner
Dakota Supply Group Appoints New CFO
Julianne Turk brings over 30 years of broad finance and senior executive experience to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and utility distributor.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Holdings Promotes Osborne to CEO
No. 25 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP owns industrial distribution companies Singer Equities, Bishop Lifting Products and Dakota Fluid Power.
Mar 19th, 2021
Motions
Motion Makes Executive Promotions for E-Commerce, Supply Chain and More
Company veterans James Howe and Joe Limbaugh will also lead several other key areas of business and customer development.
Mar 11th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 11 At 11 24 28 Am
NEMA President Announces Retirement
Kevin Cosgriff will depart at the end of the year.
Mar 11th, 2021
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Names New CEO
Rob Saltiel takes over leadership of the PVF products distributor on March 15, succeeding Andrew Lane.
Mar 9th, 2021
Myersa
Myers Industries Appoints New Distribution Leader
Paul Johnson brings over 30 years of experience in the auto and automotive aftermarket industries.
Mar 9th, 2021
Img 0601
Construction Tools Maker Max USA Names Eastern VP of Sales
Six-year company veteran Dan Durant has been promoted from regional sales manager to VP of Sales Eastern North America.
Mar 9th, 2021
Grainger Boxes Er Ee
Grainger Appoints New Head of Cybersecurity
Julie Myerholtz joins the MRO products giant as its chief information security officer, bringing in 20 years of experience to the company.
Mar 8th, 2021
Dynabradea
Dynabrade President & CEO Retiring March 31
Hardy Hamann has been Dynabrade president since February 2016 and added the title of CEO in March 2020.
Mar 4th, 2021
Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures.
Texas Power Grid CEO Fired
He becomes the second senior official to depart in the wake of the one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
Mar 4th, 2021