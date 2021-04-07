Engine Drive Supplier Dayco Adds Talent in Management, Engineering & Sales

TROY, MI — Dayco, an engine products and drive systems specialist for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, continues to build its bench of aftermarket expertise in product management, engineering and sales with five new hires. Fernando Montano joins Dayco as regional sales manager; Brent Cressman as regional business development manager, Heavy Duty; Jon Crawford as product manager, Hydraulics; and Cody Colter and Hassan Mourad as product evaluation engineering technicians.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve focused on growing our talent base in North America by honing in on the best of the best in several functional areas, including product management, marketing, engineering and sales,” said Tom Tecklenburg, Vice President, NA Aftermarket, Dayco. “By recruiting industry professionals like Fernando, Brent, Jon, Cody and Hassan, we continue to build a best-in-class team capable of more effectively bringing to market new innovations and collaborating with our customers now and into the future.”





Fernando Montano joins Dayco with a proven 20-year track record of growth and strategic relationship building. Montano is responsible for cultivating connections with program groups, jobbers, warehouse distributors and repair shops to ensure Dayco is providing leading-edge products and solutions and meeting market needs. Covering the Central and West regions, he brings a vast array of educational experience to his role, including a degree in Business Administration, Six Sigma Green Belt certification, leadership development and SAP CRM Enterprise training.

Brent Cressman has 10 years of experience driving sales and improving overall operations in the heavy-duty aftermarket. Responsible for the Western heavy-duty region for Dayco, Cressman will utilize his deep industry expertise to build relationships throughout the supply chain, coach and train counter people on the benefits of Dayco products, and help build strategies that optimize sales and performance.

In his role as product manager for Hydraulics, Jon Crawford is responsible for accelerating speed to market on new industrial and transportation products. With a mechanical engineering background, Crawford brings more than a decade of real-world product management experience to Dayco, where he works closely with sales, engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and logistics to add the right Dayco fluid power products and part numbers to help customers maximize market penetration.

Cody Colter and Hassan Mourad both join Dayco as product evaluation engineering technicians. With bumper-to-bumper automotive knowledge, Colter and Mourad are responsible for product testing, measurement and evaluation, competitive benchmarking, data analysis, catalog research, training support and more. Located at the company’s Roseville technical facility, they both work closely with Dayco product, marketing and sales teams to ensure the company delivers best-in-class product validation and customer satisfaction in core product categories.

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications. Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates.