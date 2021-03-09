Construction Tools Maker Max USA Names Eastern VP of Sales

PLAINVIEW, NY — For the past five and a half years, Dan Durant has worked diligently to expand his skills and knowledge of how MAX USA Corp. can exceed and support the construction markets’ needs with its growing line of industrial tools and innovative solutions. Originally coming onboard as a regional sales manager in 2015, Durant has continued to work with and encourage each of his team members to help achieve ideas and goals into new and expansive opportunities.

“Dan’s continuous record of successfully growing sales at MAX coupled with his ability to nurture and lead his coworkers makes him the natural choice for the role of vice president of sales Eastern North America," said John Dominice, senior vice president of sales for MAX USA Corp. "We thank him and his family for the contributions he has made and continues to make daily.,"

From working with steel reinforcing contractors to plan safe and cost-effective construction strategies by integrating rebar tying technology, to demoing high-pressure PowerLite tools on jobsites to overcome PAT and GAS restrictions, Durant has put his clients needs front and center. His ability to ensure and see through that they have the tools needed to provide a reliable solution no matter the means necessary is what lead him to this new endeavor through MAX USA Corp.

MAX USA CORP. is headquartered in Plainview, NY, and is owned by MAX CO., LTD. which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MAX has been recognized as a market leader in the quality manufacturing of tools for nearly 80 years. MAX has several divisions employing more than 2,000 people worldwide, including 200 R&D engineers.