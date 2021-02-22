Bearings & PT Supplier Solve Industrial Motion Group Names CEO

Solve was formed this past November through the merging of P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Beairngs.

Feb 22nd, 2021
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Asf

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) announced Monday that its board of directors has named Lisa Mitchell as its new chief executive officer. After managing Solve’s finances and operations, Lisa will now lead the recently rebranded industrial bearings and power transmission components company in its next chapter of growth and innovation.

MitchellMitchell“Lisa has quickly proven to be a strong leader as the CFO and COO over the last two years. We are confident in her ability to continue the growth and expansion of the Solve platform as CEO,” said Leon Rubinov, senior partner at Incline Equity Partners and a director for Solve.

Previously, Lisa worked at Tenneco, an automotive components OEM and an aftermarket ride control and emission products manufacturer, and at Vallen, a solutions indirect materials and safety services distributor, for a combined total of nearly 30 years. She served in several management and executive roles at both companies.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continued collaboration with our customers and sales team to continue growing equity in the Solve brand and our trusted products,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve. “We are already seeing the value of creating a single, cohesive brand in the marketplace as we continue finding solutions for our customers and focusing on the customer experience.”

In November 2020, P.T. International (PTI) based in North Carolina, IPTCI Bearings in Minnesota and LMS Bearings in Colorado united under the Solve brand. The established companies joined forces through acquisition during the past several years and together offer customers an expanded inventory of best-in-class bearings products, custom solutions, engineering expertise and centralized customer service.

The IPTCI, PTI and LMS product lines all remain intact under Solve, which is a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard products. With an inventory of more than 25,000 SKUs of quality, lab-inspected components and five regional stocking locations, Solve offers same-day shipping services throughout the United States.

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about the company, visit solveindustrial.com.

Related
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Trio of Bearings/PT Suppliers Unite to Launch Solve Industrial Motion Group
Nov 20th, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Emersonaere
Emerson Makes Leadership Changes at COO, Automation Solutions
Current COO Steve Pelch is leaving the company.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Asdf
Motion Makes 7 Management Promotions
Recently rebranded from Motion Industries, the company announced promotions to key field management positions.
Feb 15th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New VP of Marketing
Michael Troka will lead all marketing strategies and tactics for the supplier of mezzanine platforms, material lifts and safety guarding products.
Feb 12th, 2021
Linc Sfd
LINC Systems Announces New Leadership Upon Retirement of Founder & CEO
LINC's CEO is now Kelly Evans, who is the former owner and CEO of RV Evans, which LINC acquired in early 2020.
Feb 8th, 2021
119751944 4272491529488490 5154756003932461489 O
MRO Electronics Distributor Galco Appoints New CEO
Former Galco COO and Arrow Electronics veteran Allison Sabia takes over leadership of Galco, succeeding Mike Conwell.
Feb 5th, 2021
Naw
Execs From Lawson Products, RelaDyne, ORS Named NAW 2021 Officers
NAW members have elected a new chairman, and several NAW officers who are executives at prominent industrial distribution firms.
Jan 29th, 2021
Main Image Nbc
PPE Supplier Saf-T-Gard Appoints New President
Also named COO, Loren Rivkin carries on a fourth generation of family leadership.
Jan 28th, 2021
Myers Industries
Myers Industries Appoints Smucker Veteran as New CFO
Sonal Robinson takes over financial leadership of the polymer products supplier after 27 years at The J.M. Smucker Company.
Jan 27th, 2021
Pelican Products
Pelican Products Appoints New Marketing Head
Kevin Murphy will oversee the US commercial, government and consumer marketing teams, as well as all branding and creative initiatives.
Jan 27th, 2021
Ad Adfga 5faabad6dffc7
Snap-on Veteran Carr to Lead AD's Industrial & Safety and Safety Network Units
Carr brings more than 30 years of industrial MRO and safety channel experience, most recently serving as VP of Snap-On Industrial Brands.
Jan 27th, 2021
Triad Header
Triad Technologies Restructures Business, Promotes Execs
See who will lead the new business unit management structure for the fluid power and automation products distributor.
Jan 26th, 2021
54729736 2368573056500397 5921026516807843840 N
R S Hughes Names New Leadership Following Passing of Biocini
Bill Matthews became CEO in December after 19-year company president Pete Biocini passed away this past November.
Jan 25th, 2021