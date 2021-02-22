Bearings & PT Supplier Solve Industrial Motion Group Names CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) announced Monday that its board of directors has named Lisa Mitchell as its new chief executive officer. After managing Solve’s finances and operations, Lisa will now lead the recently rebranded industrial bearings and power transmission components company in its next chapter of growth and innovation.

“Lisa has quickly proven to be a strong leader as the CFO and COO over the last two years. We are confident in her ability to continue the growth and expansion of the Solve platform as CEO,” said Leon Rubinov, senior partner at Incline Equity Partners and a director for Solve.

Previously, Lisa worked at Tenneco, an automotive components OEM and an aftermarket ride control and emission products manufacturer, and at Vallen, a solutions indirect materials and safety services distributor, for a combined total of nearly 30 years. She served in several management and executive roles at both companies.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continued collaboration with our customers and sales team to continue growing equity in the Solve brand and our trusted products,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve. “We are already seeing the value of creating a single, cohesive brand in the marketplace as we continue finding solutions for our customers and focusing on the customer experience.”

In November 2020, P.T. International (PTI) based in North Carolina, IPTCI Bearings in Minnesota and LMS Bearings in Colorado united under the Solve brand. The established companies joined forces through acquisition during the past several years and together offer customers an expanded inventory of best-in-class bearings products, custom solutions, engineering expertise and centralized customer service.

The IPTCI, PTI and LMS product lines all remain intact under Solve, which is a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard products. With an inventory of more than 25,000 SKUs of quality, lab-inspected components and five regional stocking locations, Solve offers same-day shipping services throughout the United States.

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about the company, visit solveindustrial.com.