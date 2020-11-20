Trio of Bearings/PT Suppliers Unite to Launch Solve Industrial Motion Group

P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings have come together to provide expanded inventory and services under the Solve brand.

Nov 20th, 2020
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Solve Industrial Motion Group

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group announced Thursday its formation and the uniting of three strong, established businesses in the industrial bearings and power transmission components industry. The brands include P.T. International (PTI) based in North Carolina, IPTCI Bearings headquartered in Minnesota, and LMS Bearings in Colorado.

“Our companies joined through acquisition over the past several years to bring more value to our customers and today we’ve gone a step further by creating a new business model with Solve and its specialty sub-brands,” said Darin Davenport, CEO and President of Solve Industrial Motion Group. “As a joint team, our core focus is on offering high-quality products, tailor-made solutions, deeper expertise, and reliable customer service.”

As a best-in-class supplier of bearings and power transmission components, Solve will be a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard products with an inventory of more than 25,000 SKUs of quality, lab-inspected components. With five regional stocking locations and plans to add more, Solve offers customers same-day shipping services through Solve Express. The primary sectors that Solve serves include food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals.

Each company’s customer experience will be enhanced under the new service brand of Solve Industrial Motion Group with coordinated sales and engineering support, custom design and manufacturing, and other value-added offerings. The IPTCI, PTI and LMS product lines remain fully intact to meet customer needs – but now just one click or call will provide fast access to a full line of components.

Parent company PTI formed in 1994 and was known for metric power transmission components and mounted bearing products at that time. PTI has continued adding product and engineering expertise to extend its range and versatility to fit customer needs. Today, PTI is a leader in the industry and a supplier for a variety of select European Specialty partners.

IPTCI was founded in the late 1980s and offers mounted bearings and corrosion resistance products. Most recently, IPTCI released the IP69K Series, a new bearing solution that can stand up to liquids, dust, harsh cleaning supplies, and high temperatures. The innovative product series is making a difference in food manufacturing, car washes, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bottling/canning, and other harsh environments.

Located near Boulder, Colorado, LMS Bearings has been providing custom bearings and power transmission components for more than 20 years to top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe. LMS is known for its strong custom-design capabilities that meet unique applications, including materials, grades and clearances, lubrication, and seals or shielding.

“We are energized and ready to start introducing Solve to our customers, distributors, and other supply chain partners,” said Davenport. “Separately we were very good, but we’re even better together. Our brands align in both purpose and value to take the business to the next level for our customers, employees and communities.”

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information about the company, visit solveindustrial.com.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
2
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Montana Branch
The new location will offer a large inventory of products for the plumbing, HVAC, hydronics, on-site sewer, water and well industries.
Nov 10th, 2020
Stanley B&d Sdf
Report: Stanley Black & Decker Closes China Factory
One of the company's subsidiaries in South China reportedly permanently closed last week after 25 years in operation.
Nov 4th, 2020
Distribution Now
NOW Inc's Latest Fiscals Reflect Drastically Smaller Company
For starters, DistributionNOW's Q3 sales were less than half what had a year earlier.
Nov 4th, 2020
Skf Wer
SKF Reorganizes France Bearing Production, Closing 1 Plant
The Avallon site currently has 140 employees and activities are expected to stop by the end of 2022.
Nov 3rd, 2020
All Integrated Solutions
MSC's All Integrated Solutions Adds Atlanta Distribution Center
AIS was acquired by MSC Industrial in 2018, and this expansion marks its first outside of the Midwest.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Rivet Logo And Tag On Clearer
Distributor Consulting Firms Rivet|MRO, Centerprism Form Alliance
The partnership allows both firms to serve independent distributors looking for solutions in ERP and e-commerce.
Oct 30th, 2020
Van Meter Idsf
Electrical Distributor Van Meter Announces Succession Plan, New Go-to-Market Strategy
Van Meter plans to transition from a geography-based sales organization structured around branches and regions to one organized around customer segments.
Oct 29th, 2020
Motion Industries Sgsdedjd
Motion Industries Combining 2 Birmingham Locations in $11M Expansion
The expansion marks Mi's third local investment in as many years.
Oct 27th, 2020
Border States Trucks
Border States Overhauls Regional Structure
BSE, No. 27 on ID's Big 50 List, moves to two geographic regions that lean on 10 service areas.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Completes Refinancing, Extends Credit Facility
No. 25 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP is a group of distribution companies that includes Singer Equities, Bishop Lifting Products and Dakota Fluid Power.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Overdrive
New Industrial Distributor Overdrive Tech Group Launches in Phoenix
Thirty-year distribution industry veteran Jeff Overby has launched the new metalworking and industrial supplies distributor.
Oct 21st, 2020
Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant Relocating US Headquarters to North Carolina in May
The updated facility will house the company's production unit, Sandvik Coromant Center and offices all in one common location.
Oct 21st, 2020