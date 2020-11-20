Trio of Bearings/PT Suppliers Unite to Launch Solve Industrial Motion Group

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group announced Thursday its formation and the uniting of three strong, established businesses in the industrial bearings and power transmission components industry. The brands include P.T. International (PTI) based in North Carolina, IPTCI Bearings headquartered in Minnesota, and LMS Bearings in Colorado.

“Our companies joined through acquisition over the past several years to bring more value to our customers and today we’ve gone a step further by creating a new business model with Solve and its specialty sub-brands,” said Darin Davenport, CEO and President of Solve Industrial Motion Group. “As a joint team, our core focus is on offering high-quality products, tailor-made solutions, deeper expertise, and reliable customer service.”

As a best-in-class supplier of bearings and power transmission components, Solve will be a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard products with an inventory of more than 25,000 SKUs of quality, lab-inspected components. With five regional stocking locations and plans to add more, Solve offers customers same-day shipping services through Solve Express. The primary sectors that Solve serves include food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals.

Each company’s customer experience will be enhanced under the new service brand of Solve Industrial Motion Group with coordinated sales and engineering support, custom design and manufacturing, and other value-added offerings. The IPTCI, PTI and LMS product lines remain fully intact to meet customer needs – but now just one click or call will provide fast access to a full line of components.

Parent company PTI formed in 1994 and was known for metric power transmission components and mounted bearing products at that time. PTI has continued adding product and engineering expertise to extend its range and versatility to fit customer needs. Today, PTI is a leader in the industry and a supplier for a variety of select European Specialty partners.

IPTCI was founded in the late 1980s and offers mounted bearings and corrosion resistance products. Most recently, IPTCI released the IP69K Series, a new bearing solution that can stand up to liquids, dust, harsh cleaning supplies, and high temperatures. The innovative product series is making a difference in food manufacturing, car washes, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bottling/canning, and other harsh environments.

Located near Boulder, Colorado, LMS Bearings has been providing custom bearings and power transmission components for more than 20 years to top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe. LMS is known for its strong custom-design capabilities that meet unique applications, including materials, grades and clearances, lubrication, and seals or shielding.

“We are energized and ready to start introducing Solve to our customers, distributors, and other supply chain partners,” said Davenport. “Separately we were very good, but we’re even better together. Our brands align in both purpose and value to take the business to the next level for our customers, employees and communities.”

