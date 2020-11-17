Channellock Completes Plant Expansion in Western PA

MEADVILLE, PA — Channellock, Inc. is continuing its commitment to American manufacturing and jobs with the grand opening of its plant expansion in Meadville, PA. The project, which took about 9 months to complete and is now fully operational, allows CHANNELLOCK to address its increasing product demand by providing additional production capacity, distribution space and new machinery.

“This new space enhances our ability to continue to focus on the changing needs of our customers who are increasingly demanding American-made CHANNELLOCK® tools,” said Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer at Channellock, Inc. “This expansion has been years in the making and it would not have been possible without the hard work of our 350+ CHANNELLOCK team members, who make high quality pliers.”

The additional 34,000 square foot expansion to the CHANNELLOCK finished goods warehouse and distribution facilities brings the company’s total presence in Meadville to more than 260,000 square feet of production and distribution space. Meadville-based Associated Contractors completed the project.

“This is an exciting and historic chapter in the CHANNELLOCK story,” added Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing for Channellock, Inc. “As an American manufacturer, we’ve prevailed in an extremely challenging and competitive environment. This expansion will ensure we’re able to continue to make the most superior pliers for our customers for decades to come.”

Channellock, Inc., is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK Tongue & Groove Pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation.