Rawson/Industrial Controls Expands Collaboration With Emerson Machine Solutions

PITTSBURGH — Rawson/Industrial Controls , an ERIKS company, has announced an agreement with Emerson Industrial Automation & Controls (formerly GE Intelligent Platforms) to become an official channel partner in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. The announcement expands upon their existing 30-year partnership across seven states in the northeastern U.S.*

As a result of the agreement, Rawson/Industrial Controls customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas will now have access to products and technologies offered by Emerson Machine Automation such as programmable automation controllers (PACs), I/O, industrial computing and displays, SCADA and Edge technologies, motion controllers/drives, human machine interface (HMI) software and more.

“We’re proud of our longstanding 30-year channel partnership with Emerson Automation Solutions,” said David Wilken, Vice President, Rawson/Industrial Controls. “With our expansion into three additional states, we will now be able to provide even more customers with Emerson’s world-class line of automation products. By combining them with our other lines of instrumentation and actuation products and services, Rawson/Industrial Controls now offers total solutions for virtually any industrial control application in that region of the country.”

With comprehensive solutions from simple machine automation to plant-wide systems and best-in-class redundancy, Emerson Machine Automation provides the best capabilities versus cost ratio in the industry. Recognized for its automation products in the water, power and transportation industries, Emerson has a commitment to non-proprietary systems while providing innovative IIOT gateway solutions.

To learn more about Rawson/Industrial Controls and the products and services now available through its agreement with Emerson Industrial Automation & Controls, visit www.rawsonicd.com or call 1-800-779-1414. Send inquiries to automation@icdmail.com .

Created by joining two companies in 2019, Rawson/Industrial Controls offers more than 100 years of combined experience serving customers in the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries. With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, Rawson/Industrial Controls designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The company currently has partnerships in 31 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S.



