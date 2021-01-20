ORS Nasco Appoints New Head of Sales & Marketing

TULSA, OK — ORS Nasco, North America's leading wholesaler of industrial, safety, and welding supplies selling exclusively to distributors throughout North America, has announced Andy Boyle as its senior vice president of sales and marketing, reporting to president and CEO Kevin Short.

“I have known Andy since 2004 and he is a tenacious and highly accomplished sales leader," Short remarked. "Most of his career has orbited in and around distribution as he led a variety of sales teams and consistently posted record results. I am confident in Andy’s ability to work closely with the management team, committed employees, and business partners to execute our growth strategy. I am thrilled to see what lies ahead under Andy’s leadership and the many opportunities we have to become integral business partners with our customers and suppliers as a true value add wholesaler.”

Boyle has served in various leadership roles within both manufacturing and distribution. His 20-year career has included both commercial and operational assignments resulting in a unique understanding of the supply chain. Most recently, he was Sales Manager for Americas for Inteplast Group, the largest plastic sheet and film manufacturer in North America.

“I am eager to jump in, start learning, and play a role in the evolution of the business,” Boyle said. “ORS Nasco is passionate about the success of our distribution and supplier partners and I am fortunate to be a part of the team.”

ORS Nasco offers access to over 200,000 SKUs of premium products from more than 600 brands for use in the industrial, welding, energy, safety, electrical, construction, HVAC, MRO, PVF, plumbing, janitorial and rental channel markets. ORS Nasco serves rapidly-growing distributor customers with a network of 16 strategically-placed distribution centers nationwide and internationally.