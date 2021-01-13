NOSHOK Announces New Purchasing Manager, Buyer

The Berea, OH-based company makes pressure, level, temperature & force measurement solutions, along with needle & manifold valves.

Jan 13th, 2021
NOSHOK
136175841 10156582930672325 2299096680013367778 N

BEREA, OH — NOSHOK on Wednesday announced the promotion of a key team member, Bradley Kuriger, to the position of purchasing manager, effective immediately.

In his role as purchasing manager, Kuriger will be handling all aspects of purchasing management, including maintaining communication and strengthening our partnerships with suppliers, contributing to product development, and providing input in developing, administering and implementing sourcing strategies.

Kuriger has been an integral part of the NOSHOK team for over 14 years, with positions in quality and production management. He has held the role of buyer/planner in NOSHOK's purchasing department for the last 6 years.

Kuriger studied Lean Management at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) and holds a certification with the American Purchasing Society as a Certified Purchasing Professional (CPP). He is also a member of the Cleveland Chapter of the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), where he is working towards his Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM) certification.

Allie Swan, former NOSHOK Buyer, is no longer with the company. We wish Allie the best of luck in her future pursuits. Subsequently, NOSHOK is pleased to announce the transition of another NOSHOK Employee, Crystal Sisko, to the position of Buyer.

Crystal brings more than 13 years of administrative experience within various industries, and has been with NOSHOK for over a year working in multiple administrative and supportive roles. Because of her outstanding performance in these roles, she was chosen to join the Purchasing department and continue her growth at NOSHOK.

Over the next few months, we will be focused on transitioning Crystal into her new Buyer roles and responsibilities, including supplier management and purchase ordering.

More in Staffing Changes
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial CEO Retires; Successor Named
Three of B&D's third-generation family members will step into the co-CEO position while continuing in their current operating roles.
Jan 4th, 2021
Kimball Midwest B
Kimball Midwest Makes Pair of Executive Promotions
The promotions are at the positions of EVP of sales and marketing, and chief legal officer and general counsel.
Dec 21st, 2020
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Makes 2 Executive Operations Promotions
The electrical and industrial products distributor has a new SVP of electrical distribution and VP of corporate operations.
Dec 15th, 2020
Crescent Electric Ee
Crescent Electric Supply Appoints Chief Transformation Officer
Seth Erickson joins Crescent after leading teams at McMaster-Carr, MSC Industrial and Grainger.
Dec 14th, 2020
Cy8 Y Ien Uqaa Fy0 N
Dorner Adds Regional Sales Director
Matthew Kelley will lead a team of Dorner regional managers to grow the company’s industrial and sanitary conveyor business.
Dec 10th, 2020
Grainger I Stock
Grainger Appoints Technology Product Engineering Leader
The announcement comes less than a week after the MRO products giant announced a CFO transition.
Dec 8th, 2020
Ad Safsd4
AD Appoints New Leader for Bearings & PT Division
Former P.T. International CEO Darin Davenport takes over leadership of AD's Bearings & Power Transmission on Dec. 28.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Grainger Boxes Er
Grainger CFO Okray to Take Same Position at Eaton
Grainger announced an interim CFO on Wednesday.
Dec 3rd, 2020
101242264 3514068418607530 8375727719496810496 O
Electrical Distributor Avnet Removes Interim Label from CEO Gallagher
Former NAED president and 37-year Avnet veteran Phil Gallagher has been in the role of interim CEO since August.
Nov 23rd, 2020
ID editor Mike Hockett visited MHS Industrial Supply in Mansfield, OH in 2016, where he snapped this photo of the Downs family of employees. From left is Brad Downs, who is now CEO of the company; Ashley Downs, who leads MHS' information technology; Phil Downs, who just retired as MHS CEO; and Ann Downs, MHS owner and sales representative.
MHS Industrial Supply Transitions Family Leadership
Phil Downs has retired as CEO of the central Ohio MRO products distributor after 45 years with the company, passing the torch to his son Brad.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Industrial Appoints Cross-Channel Growth Leader
Mark Pickett will have responsibility for leading and driving a consistent brand experience for customers across all of MSC's platforms and channels.
Nov 20th, 2020
Skf Box
SKF CEO Danielson Stepping Down in 2021
SKF's board has begun a search for its new president and CEO to succeed Alrik Danielson, who has led the company since the start of 2015.
Nov 16th, 2020