NOSHOK Announces New Purchasing Manager, Buyer

BEREA, OH — NOSHOK on Wednesday announced the promotion of a key team member, Bradley Kuriger, to the position of purchasing manager, effective immediately.

In his role as purchasing manager, Kuriger will be handling all aspects of purchasing management, including maintaining communication and strengthening our partnerships with suppliers, contributing to product development, and providing input in developing, administering and implementing sourcing strategies.

Kuriger has been an integral part of the NOSHOK team for over 14 years, with positions in quality and production management. He has held the role of buyer/planner in NOSHOK's purchasing department for the last 6 years.

Kuriger studied Lean Management at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) and holds a certification with the American Purchasing Society as a Certified Purchasing Professional (CPP). He is also a member of the Cleveland Chapter of the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), where he is working towards his Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM) certification.

Allie Swan, former NOSHOK Buyer, is no longer with the company. We wish Allie the best of luck in her future pursuits. Subsequently, NOSHOK is pleased to announce the transition of another NOSHOK Employee, Crystal Sisko, to the position of Buyer.

Crystal brings more than 13 years of administrative experience within various industries, and has been with NOSHOK for over a year working in multiple administrative and supportive roles. Because of her outstanding performance in these roles, she was chosen to join the Purchasing department and continue her growth at NOSHOK.

Over the next few months, we will be focused on transitioning Crystal into her new Buyer roles and responsibilities, including supplier management and purchase ordering.