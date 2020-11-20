MSC Industrial Appoints Cross-Channel Growth Leader

MELVILLE, NY & DAVIDSON, NC — MSC Industrial Supply, a distributor of metalworking and MRO supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Friday that Mark Pickett has joined the company as vice president of cross-channel growth.

In this newly-created role, Pickett will have responsibility for leading and driving a consistent brand experience for customers across all of MSC’s platforms and channels, including e-commerce, commercial sales and solutions and marketing. Pickett brings 25 years of experience to MSC with a proven track record of success in leading and advising a range of organizations in the area of cross-channel marketing from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including KPMG, Staples, Sears, JP Morgan Chase and Walgreens. He began his professional career serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Captain. Pickett holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral economics from the College of Wooster and a master’s in IT project management from The George Washington University.

"Effective, modern customer experiences necessitate that every campaign or message, wherever and whenever they take place, are consistent, personalized and informed by each other," said Steve Baruch, executive vice president and chief strategy & marketing officer for MSC. Mark’s extensive experience, insight and leadership in cross-channel marketing will contribute to our ability to deliver a world-class experience for our customers,”

"I am very pleased to be joining MSC and being entrusted with growing our business," Pickett added. "The opportunity to contribute to the company’s digital transformation efforts and to deliver a fully integrated, seamless experience for manufacturing customers while bringing value to customers and MSC alike is compelling."