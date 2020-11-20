MSC Industrial Appoints Cross-Channel Growth Leader

Mark Pickett will have responsibility for leading and driving a consistent brand experience for customers across all of MSC's platforms and channels.

Nov 20th, 2020
MSC Industrial Supply
Msc Asdf

MELVILLE, NY & DAVIDSON, NC — MSC Industrial Supply, a distributor of metalworking and MRO supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Friday that Mark Pickett has joined the company as vice president of cross-channel growth.

PickettPickettIn this newly-created role, Pickett will have responsibility for leading and driving a consistent brand experience for customers across all of MSC’s platforms and channels, including e-commerce, commercial sales and solutions and marketing. Pickett brings 25 years of experience to MSC with a proven track record of success in leading and advising a range of organizations in the area of cross-channel marketing from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including KPMG, Staples, Sears, JP Morgan Chase and Walgreens. He began his professional career serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Captain. Pickett holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral economics from the College of Wooster and a master’s in IT project management from The George Washington University.

"Effective, modern customer experiences necessitate that every campaign or message, wherever and whenever they take place, are consistent, personalized and informed by each other," said Steve Baruch, executive vice president and chief strategy & marketing officer for MSC. Mark’s extensive experience, insight and leadership in cross-channel marketing will contribute to our ability to deliver a world-class experience for our customers,” 

"I am very pleased to be joining MSC and being entrusted with growing our business," Pickett added. "The opportunity to contribute to the company’s digital transformation efforts and to deliver a fully integrated, seamless experience for manufacturing customers while bringing value to customers and MSC alike is compelling."

Related
Msc Erer
MSC Industrial Going 'Mission Critical' to Gain Market Share
Oct 27th, 2020
Bondloc Uk Announces National Distribution Agreement With Msc
MSC Industrial Inks Distribution Deal With UK Adhesives Maker Bondlock
Oct 16th, 2020
I Stock 597961424
MSC Industrial Adds New Milling Service
Oct 5th, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Industrial Appoints New E-Commerce Leader
Sep 1st, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Appoints Gulf Region VP
Robert Courcy will manage the company offices in Houston and Port Lavaca, TX and Geismar, LA.
Nov 10th, 2020
Fasteners Inc Southwestern
Fasteners Inc Southwest Supply Adds New VP of Sales
MIlwaukee Tool veteran Brett Wilson joins the Las Vegas-based distributor to lead its inside and outside sales teams.
Nov 10th, 2020
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products Adds Financial Planning VP
Brad Antoine joins Pelican to lead its business planning process, capital expenditures and financial modeling of various initiatives and transactions.
Nov 5th, 2020
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Announces President Change
Bob Zywicki retires after 30 years leading the company, which now turns to a former ERIKS executive.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes' Millard Becomes Executive Chairman, Shanahan Now CEO
Former co-CEO Kathleen Shanahan becomes the first non-family CEO in the company's almost 100-year history.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Executive Vice Chairman Steps Down
Former interim CEO Dick Alario has stepped down from the short-term vice chairman role, but will continue to serve on the board.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Grainger Black A
Grainger Names Comcast Executive to Board of Directors
Steven White has served as president of Comcast's West Division since 2009.
Oct 29th, 2020
Industrial Supply 1
Industrial Supply Company Appoints New Co-Chair
President of construction, mining and safety Randy Evans joins Phil Thompson to head ISC's board of directors.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mayhew
Mayhew Appoints New National Account Manager
Beth Lawless will be responsible for developing and maintaining named, national and key account relationships.
Oct 29th, 2020
Wildeck
Wildeck Appoints New VP of Operations
Steve Holland brings 20+ years of operations, engineering and continuous improvement leadership to the company.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 865718350 (1)
Two Caterpillar Group Presidents to Retire on Jan. 1
CAT's group presidents for Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries are set to retire. See who will succeed them here.
Oct 21st, 2020
Naw Ere
A Message from New NAW President & CEO Eric Hoplin
Former Wells Fargo executive Eric Hoplin took over leadership of NAW earlier this month. Check out his video introduction here.
Oct 20th, 2020