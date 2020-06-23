Sonepar USA Makes Strategic Leadership Changes

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately-held Sonepar Group, has announced strategic organizational changes to continue fueling productivity and the ability to offer a best-in-class customer omnichannel experience.

Scott Schuenke, VP of Strategic Marketing for Sonepar USA, has been named VP of Strategic Development for Sonepar North America. Schuenke will be responsible for the development and execution of strategic business plans and will continue to work closely with the operating companies to develop and drive enablement of innovative tools, services and solutions for customers. Marc Hodges, recently appointed Director of Solution Sales – Lighting, will report directly to Schuenke.

Tammy Livers, SVP of Key Accounts, has been named SVP of Sales Enablement and Customer Experience for Sonepar USA. Livers will be responsible for marketing, data analytics, key accounts, corporate communications and sales enablement. Tammy’s background in multiple executive level sales and marketing roles in manufacturing and distribution will be leveraged to more rapidly design, adapt and deploy enhanced customer experiences. Amanda Bush, Communications Manager, will report directly to Livers and will continue to focus on Sonepar USA communications. Lindsey Watts, Digital Marketing Manager, has been named Director of Customer Marketing and will join Bill Mortimer, Director of Vendor Marketing, to continue creating best-in-class marketing platforms and experiences.

Mick Upchurch, Director, National C/I Strategy for Key Accounts, has been named VP of Key Accounts for Sonepar USA. Upchurch will be responsible for ensuring Sonepar USA’s national customers continue receiving a streamlined key accounts experience. Upchurch’s experience as a manufacturers’ representative, as well as his successful career in distribution, will make key accounts well-positioned for continued growth.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible omnichannel experience for our customers and strategic partners,” said Rob Taylor, Sonepar North America President. “We have the right team and alignment to provide innovative products, services and solutions to address our customer needs.”

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Sonepar USA is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide. For more information, visit soneparusa.com.