Kuriyama Announces Company President Change

Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.

Apr 15th, 2020
Kuriyamaere

Industrial hosing products manufacturer Kuriyama of America has announced a company president transition.

The Schaumburg, IL-based company said that effective April 8, Lester Kraska has stepped down as president and that Kuriyama veteran Brian Dutton has assumed the role and its responsibilities.

DuttonDuttonDuring his 18 years with the company, Dutton has previously held the positions of hydraulic product manager, general manager, director of sales and marketing and vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Kuriyama, Dutton had 10 years of experience in sales, sales management, operations management and product management in the industrial rubber markets, as well as the fluid power and power transmission markets.

"Kuriyama extends its appreciation and sincere thanks to Mr. Kraska, who has served as President since 2008," the company stated. "For the near-term, Mr. Kraska will continue working for Kuriyama as vice president of sales and marketing. "

KuriyamaThe Kuriyama Group of companies includes eight subsidiaries and six distribution centers, as well as a network of numerous distributors that provide a complete line of thermoplastic, rubber and metal hose products and accessories including couplings and fittings for use in industrial and commercial applications.

More in Staffing Changes
Vallena
Sonepar's Vallen Appoints VP of Finance
Jim Brzezinski brings 30+ years of experience to the distributor of MRO, safety and electrical products.
Mar 5th, 2020
Cm20150311 58506 03190
Caterpillar Appoints New Strategic Procurement VP
CAT's procurement division, which manages the raw materials, software, tooling and office supplies the company uses, will soon have a new leader.
Feb 20th, 2020
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Names Global Sales Leader
Marc Osgoodby, most recently SVP of global sales at Sierra Wireless, will be responsible for leading IS's global go-to-market strategy.
Feb 20th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Appoints New General Counsel, Secretary
Barnes has appointed the general counsel and secretary successor to Peter Gutermann, who will retire at the end of March.
Feb 18th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders
Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.
Feb 13th, 2020
Naw
NAW Elects 2020 Officers
See who NAW elected as its new board chairman, along with a handful of other officer positions.
Jan 31st, 2020
Kennametaleas
Kennametal Announces 2 Executive Changes
The leadership changes are at the metalworking supplier's infrastructure and metal cutting business segments.
Jan 30th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web
EMUGE Appoints National Account Manager
Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.
Jan 20th, 2020
Builders+first Source+logo+pn Gaa
Builders FirstSource CEO to Retire in 2020
After 20 years with the company, Chad Crow will retire this year after assisting the board of directors in hiring his replacement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Id 3425 Grainger Box Conveyor
Grainger's Online Business Head Leaving Company Feb. 1
David Rawlinson, president of Grainger Online Business since late 2015, will become CEO of Nielsen Global Connect on Feb. 3.
Jan 14th, 2020