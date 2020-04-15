Kuriyama Announces Company President Change

Industrial hosing products manufacturer Kuriyama of America has announced a company president transition.

The Schaumburg, IL-based company said that effective April 8, Lester Kraska has stepped down as president and that Kuriyama veteran Brian Dutton has assumed the role and its responsibilities.

During his 18 years with the company, Dutton has previously held the positions of hydraulic product manager, general manager, director of sales and marketing and vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Kuriyama, Dutton had 10 years of experience in sales, sales management, operations management and product management in the industrial rubber markets, as well as the fluid power and power transmission markets.

"Kuriyama extends its appreciation and sincere thanks to Mr. Kraska, who has served as President since 2008," the company stated. "For the near-term, Mr. Kraska will continue working for Kuriyama as vice president of sales and marketing. "

The Kuriyama Group of companies includes eight subsidiaries and six distribution centers, as well as a network of numerous distributors that provide a complete line of thermoplastic, rubber and metal hose products and accessories including couplings and fittings for use in industrial and commercial applications.