Conexiom Announces B2B Commerce Veteran as President & CEO

Salesforce veteran Ray Grady takes over leadership of Conexiom, a B2B sales order automation provider.

Conexiom
Feb 13th, 2020
Conexiom Logo 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Conexiom, a provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of Ray Grady as president and CEO. Following a record year for Conexiom, Grady will focus on leading the company into its next phase of growth. Brent Halverson, the incumbent President and CEO, will continue to play a key role at Conexiom as Founder, leveraging his deep domain expertise to support the company’s long-term vision.

Grady, who brings more than 20 years of experience in scaling high-growth B2B organizations, is well-positioned to build on Conexiom’s history as a driving force in the industry. Grady comes from Salesforce B2B Commerce, where he held the role of SVP, COO and GM. Previously, Grady was president and COO of CloudCraze, where he led the company through its 2018 acquisition by Salesforce. Grady’s extensive experience also includes roles as SVP and GM of Acquia, one of the fastest-growing SaaS providers in the world, and the co-founder of Acquity Group, which went public in 2012 before being acquired by Accenture Interactive in 2013.

“Brent’s leadership created the path for an altogether new software category that has transformed the way businesses operate. His guidance has been an essential, driving force behind Conexiom’s impressive growth and best-in-class solutions,” says Mark Pierce, Conexiom’s chairman and operating partner at Luminate Capital Partners. “In working together to identify his successor, it was clear that Ray was the right choice. His considerable experience leading enterprise SaaS companies and success guiding high-growth companies like Conexiom will be invaluable.”

Focused on the use of proprietary, AI-powered technology to increase efficiencies in the B2B ordering process, Conexiom’s rapid growth stems from its ability to serve its customers with solutions that connect directly into their ERP systems and provide automation with 100 percent accuracy. The company continues to build on its core technology to better serve manufacturers and distributors, allowing them to increase the speed and accuracy at which they serve customers, while also providing an opportunity to reallocate time from data entry to customer service.

“Conexiom has some of the top minds in SaaS, AI, automation and operational effectiveness — with a laser focus on helping manufacturing and distribution companies be more competitive and more profitable,” said Grady. “Today’s organizations are increasingly challenged by the evolving B2B marketplace, and Conexiom has the solutions they need to thrive. I am thrilled to join Brent and the rest of the Conexiom team to build on the company’s phenomenal achievements to date.”

“Ray Grady’s vision for Conexiom will propel an already best-in-class solution to new heights. I am looking forward to the impact Ray’s expertise will have on Conexiom’s next phase of growth,” said Halverson.

More in Staffing Changes
Builders+first Source+logo+pn Gaa
Builders FirstSource CEO to Retire in 2020
After 20 years with the company, Chad Crow will retire this year after assisting the board of directors in hiring his replacement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Id 3425 Grainger Box Conveyor
Grainger's Online Business Head Leaving Company Feb. 1
David Rawlinson, president of Grainger Online Business since late 2015, will become CEO of Nielsen Global Connect on Feb. 3.
Jan 14th, 2020
Laclede Chain Logo 01a
Laclede Chain Details its Restructuring
Get the details of the St. Louis-based chain and accessories supplier's recent overhaul of its sales leadership team.
Jan 13th, 2020
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ors Nasco Logoa 5dadba2020596
ORS Nasco, MEDCO Appoint New Leader
Former Plaskolite and Polymershapes chief executive takes over that same role at ORS Nasco and MEDCO, which were recently carved out of Essendant through a private acquisition.
Jan 8th, 2020
Resizeimg
NA Tool Corp. Appoints Mfg. Director
Steve Mayse brings 35+ years of senior management expertise to the role at North American Tool.
Jan 6th, 2020
Curbella
Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Sales Promotions
As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana
Kaman Appoints VP of Investor Relations
James Coogan will become vice president of investor relations & business development, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 17th, 2019
Its A
I.T.S. Transfers Ownership to President
I.T.S. president Jayme Mancill is now owner of the Anniston, AL-based company, inheriting the company from her father and company founder.
Dec 16th, 2019
Emerson Professional Tools
Emerson Professional Tools Announces Promotions
Dec 13th, 2019
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints new Digital Leadership
Ryan Sasscer has been named director of e-commerce and digitization for the electrical/industrial distributor, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 12th, 2019
Starretta
Starrett Names Metrology VP
David Allen will oversee the strategy, growth and profitability of Starrett Metrology Systems.
Dec 12th, 2019
Columbus Mc Kinnonasdf
Columbus McKinnon CEO to Resign
CM chairman Richard Fleming will become interim CEO upon Mark Morelli's departure.
Dec 11th, 2019
Np 0
Ingersoll-Rand Announces CFO Transition Plan
Susan Carter, the company's CFO since 2013, will retire in early 2020, to be succeeded by Christopher Kuehn.
Dec 11th, 2019