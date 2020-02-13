Conexiom Announces B2B Commerce Veteran as President & CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Conexiom, a provider of sales order and invoice automation solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of Ray Grady as president and CEO. Following a record year for Conexiom, Grady will focus on leading the company into its next phase of growth. Brent Halverson, the incumbent President and CEO, will continue to play a key role at Conexiom as Founder, leveraging his deep domain expertise to support the company’s long-term vision.

Grady, who brings more than 20 years of experience in scaling high-growth B2B organizations, is well-positioned to build on Conexiom’s history as a driving force in the industry. Grady comes from Salesforce B2B Commerce, where he held the role of SVP, COO and GM. Previously, Grady was president and COO of CloudCraze, where he led the company through its 2018 acquisition by Salesforce. Grady’s extensive experience also includes roles as SVP and GM of Acquia, one of the fastest-growing SaaS providers in the world, and the co-founder of Acquity Group, which went public in 2012 before being acquired by Accenture Interactive in 2013.

“Brent’s leadership created the path for an altogether new software category that has transformed the way businesses operate. His guidance has been an essential, driving force behind Conexiom’s impressive growth and best-in-class solutions,” says Mark Pierce, Conexiom’s chairman and operating partner at Luminate Capital Partners. “In working together to identify his successor, it was clear that Ray was the right choice. His considerable experience leading enterprise SaaS companies and success guiding high-growth companies like Conexiom will be invaluable.”

Focused on the use of proprietary, AI-powered technology to increase efficiencies in the B2B ordering process, Conexiom’s rapid growth stems from its ability to serve its customers with solutions that connect directly into their ERP systems and provide automation with 100 percent accuracy. The company continues to build on its core technology to better serve manufacturers and distributors, allowing them to increase the speed and accuracy at which they serve customers, while also providing an opportunity to reallocate time from data entry to customer service.

“Conexiom has some of the top minds in SaaS, AI, automation and operational effectiveness — with a laser focus on helping manufacturing and distribution companies be more competitive and more profitable,” said Grady. “Today’s organizations are increasingly challenged by the evolving B2B marketplace, and Conexiom has the solutions they need to thrive. I am thrilled to join Brent and the rest of the Conexiom team to build on the company’s phenomenal achievements to date.”

“Ray Grady’s vision for Conexiom will propel an already best-in-class solution to new heights. I am looking forward to the impact Ray’s expertise will have on Conexiom’s next phase of growth,” said Halverson.