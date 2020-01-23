Sonepar NA Appoints President of Vallen North America

Chuck Delph, who has been president of Vallen US since March 2018, has his role promoted to president of Vallen North America.

Mike Hockett
Jan 23rd, 2020
Vallener

Charleston, SC-based electrical/industrial distributor Sonepar North America — No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — announced Wednesday that it has appointed a new president for its subsidiary Vallen North America.

DelphDelphChuck Delph, who has been president of Vallen US since March 2018, is now president of Vallen North America, a position in which he is responsible for operations in Canada and Mexico, in addition to the United States.

"(Chuck) has worked since to solidify and action a long-term strategic plan of targeted segment sales growth and operational excellence to deliver best-in-class customer services and solutions," Sonepar North America said in a press release Wednesday.

Vallen Distribution was formed in 2016 through the rebranding of Hagemeyer North America-Industrial Distribution Group, launching as a unified brand in October of that year. Hagemeyer North America and IDG merged in 2014 when VallenSonepar acquired IDG — which was No. 22 on ID's 2014 Big 50 List. Sonepar acquired Hagemeyer in 2008, and Hagemeyer became a Sonepar USA subsidiary in 2009.

“This new structure strengthens the existing relationship and collaboration between these companies and further drives a unified offering of solutions and services to Vallen customers throughout North America,” commented Sonepar NA president Rob Taylor about the new leadership appointment.

Csm Sonepar Logo 1920 1080 C4ebfc97bd“The alignment in North America will support our ability to deliver innovation and proven value to our customers, suppliers and Vallen associates,” Delph said. “This is an exciting opportunity to further our efforts leveraging ‘Three Countries, One Solution.’”

Vallen provides flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a range of MRO, production, safety and electrical products.

Sonepar North America is comprised of 14 locally-managed distribution companies in the electrical, industrial and safety products and solutions space. Sonepar NA has more than 900 locations across the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America.

